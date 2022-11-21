ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, GA

West Point Police investigating a residential shooting on Higgins Street

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3M44_0jJ4M0QD00

WEST POINT, Ga. ( WRBL ) – On Sunday, the West Point Police Department received a report about shots fired on Higgins Street in West Point, Georgia.

According to authorities, several shots were fired inside a residence, and no one suffered any injuries.

The suspect is unknown at this time, and West Point Police says there is no indication that this incident is related to previous shooting incidents.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

LaGrange home struck by bullets in shots fired incident

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Several shots fired in a LaGrange neighborhood left one house struck by gunfire, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Alford Street at 10:43 p.m. on Nov. 22. Investigation showed several shots were fired from a moving vehicle. An occupied home at Baldwin Street […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
WEST POINT, GA
WTVM

Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Talbot County. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street in Talbotton. The scene is still active at this time. However, no arrests have been made or motives established. This incident...
TALBOT COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Auburn man arrested on burglary and theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Nov. 18, Auburn Police arrested Gerald Sebastion Trimble, 58, from Auburn, Alabama, on felony warrants for burglary (third degree) and theft of property (first degree). Trimble’s arrest ensued after Auburn Police responded to a call reporting a burglary at a business located near the...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder, aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder and aggravated assault in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning. 60-year-old Michael Simmons pleaded not guilty to the murder of 55-year-old Christopher Williams. The victim was found badly beaten at a residence on Blan Street in Columbus,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO: targeted operation leads to multiple arrests and confiscation of firearms and drugs worth thousands

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Patrol and Investigation Bureaus collaborated with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol for a targeted operation. According to MSCO, the operation target areas in Muscogee County are based on where ‘the most citizen complaints and tips’ […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing children located, non-custodial mother facing charges

UPDATE 11/21/22 3:08 p.m.: The children were found safe in Camp Hill, Alabama. Hugley is being charged with felony interference of child custody. According to the Opelika Police Department, her accomplice — Montell Burton — has warrants pending. The case is still under investigation. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Deadly drive-by shooting kills 1 man in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is killed following a deadly shooting in West Point, Georgia. According to the West Point Police Department, the incident appeared to be a drive-by that took the life of Allen Holloway. At this time, no arrests have been made. This investigation is still...
WEST POINT, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy