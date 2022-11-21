West Point Police investigating a residential shooting on Higgins Street

WEST POINT, Ga. ( WRBL ) – On Sunday, the West Point Police Department received a report about shots fired on Higgins Street in West Point, Georgia.

According to authorities, several shots were fired inside a residence, and no one suffered any injuries.

The suspect is unknown at this time, and West Point Police says there is no indication that this incident is related to previous shooting incidents.

