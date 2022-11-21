ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Channeled Madonna's Famous Cone Bra Look at This AMAs Afterparty

By Maggie Clancy
 3 days ago
Last night’s American Music Awards featured some pretty fashion-forward looks, but Megan Fox made a nod to the past with one of her two looks. Her first look was all black and fishnet, which feels on brand for the blood-drinking fiancé e of Machine Gun Kelly . Her second look, however, was much lighter, and it may be familiar to fans of Madonna and her iconic cone bra of the early ’90s.

Fox wore the strapless, corseted dress to a cocktail party celebrating the cone bra designer Jean Paul Gaultier after the awards show. The structured white mid-length literally peels off Fox’s hips in waves and features a center-slitted skirt with a structured swirl at each of her kneecaps (whereas Madonna’s cones were a little higher up , of course.) Fox completed the look with white peep-toe pumps and long. pointed baby blue nails.

Megan Fox’s Nov. 18, 2022 Instagram

The gown was designed by Olivier Rousteing, who acted as a guest couturier at Jean Paul Gaultier for Paris’ 2022 Fall Fashion Week. Like Fox’s dress, the show paid homage to the iconic cone bra with several looks during the show.

Blonde Ambition Tour, Madonna, Feyenoord Stadion, De Kuip, Rotterdam, Holland, 24/07/1990. She is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier conical bra corset. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

Madonna first debuted the iconic look during a 1990 show in Chiba, Japan, during a performance of “Express Yourself.” She sported a black jacket and removed it to reveal the cone-shaped bra. According to Vogue , Madonna penned a handwritten note to Gaultier asking him to design all the costumes for the tour. After months of collaboration, the cone bra outfit was born.

“When Madonna first called me in 1989, it was two days before my ready-to-wear show, and I thought my assistant was joking,” Gaultier reminisced in a 2001 interview with the New York Times . Prototypes of the cone bra had already made their debut in his 1987 line, and Madonna wanted her own. “I was a big fan. She knew what she wanted — a pinstripe suit, the feminine corsetry. Madonna likes my clothes because they combine the masculine and the feminine.”

Now, over 30 years later, Madonna’s daring and pointy look still inspires, as evidenced by Fox’s AMA dress.

SheKnows

