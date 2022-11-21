Read full article on original website
Related
A Holiday Parade Will Be Marching In Laramie This December
I not only love rootbeer floats, but I also really love parade floats, and luckily for us, Laramie will have a Holiday parade happening this December!. The theme for this year will be Holidays Around the World. Fingers crossed for snow for a more magical and winter wonderland-like experience. It...
5 Best Places to Sit for the 2022 Cheyenne Christmas Parade
Nothing welcomes the holidays better than the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade. I've been going since I was a young girl, and this year, I get to bring my son with me for his first-ever Christmas Parade! So, I'm planning on finding the best seats in the house to ensure he gets to enjoy the parade in all its glory. I've great a great spot lined up - do you?
It’s a Retro Christmas at Wyoming’s Historic Governor’s Mansion!
If you've never been to the Wyoming Historic Governor's Mansion in Cheyenne, there's no better time to visit than during the holidays. Every year, the Historic Governor's Mansion pulls out all the stops for the holidays. Decorations from the last century of Christmas celebrations come out of storage to bedeck the mansion in holiday cheer for the annual "Tinsel Through Time" event.
Artists Sunday Market Happening In Laramie This Weekend
Before you blow all of your paychecks on Black Friday, let's set aside some for Sunday! The Laramie Plains Civic Center will be having an Artists Sunday Market this November 27th!. It may not be as big of a discount that Black Friday will be offering, but this is your...
Chilly Start To The Weekend In Cheyenne. Let’s Warm Up With These Events
We've made it to the weekend. How are you feeling? The sub-zero temps were great this morning. My key didn't want to work to get into the office this morning. I felt sympathetic and was like, "same, key, same". But, alas, we've made it to Friday, so now we have the motivation to get over the cold snap and look forward to some fun this weekend. Check out these events.
Don’t Try This At Home. MTV Jackass Star Coming To Cheyenne.
If you are or were a fan of the MTV show Jackass(or movies) you're in luck! Steve-O from Jackass will stop in Cheyenne on his comedy tour that he is calling his "Bucket List Tour" The show is set for January 11th at the Cheyenne Civic Center with the show...
All the Ho-Ho-Holiday Events Happening in Laramie
The cold can never keep Laramie away from doing fun activities, especially this Holiday season! Known for being a winter wonderland due to our snow, it is only fitting that we put on a bunch of Winter Wonderland events in the winter. Laramie has a lot of fun activities this...
Meet Santa & Pistol Pete at Univ. of Wyoming’s Holiday Open House
The University of Wyoming Foundation will be hosting a Holiday Open House this December!. President Ed Seidel and his partner, Dr. Gabrielle Allen, will be hosting the Holiday Open House Monday, December 5, at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center for all UW employees and students, their families, and members of the Laramie community.
Don’t Be A Scrooge, Check Out Cheyenne Little Theatre’s Holiday Performance
Now, no one here wants to be a Scrooge this holiday season, especially with the idea that you could get a lump of coal! And, Wyoming has the best coal in the country, so Santa won't have to go too far to pick up a load to dump in your stocking. Let's try to avoid that this year, why don't we?
Calling All Dickens Fans In Laramie… This One’s For You
If you're looking for something fun, festive, and fancy for the Holidays, you're in it for a fun evening!. The Eppson Center for Seniors cordially invites you to "Dinner with Dickens" on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The Eppson center will be transformed into the Dickens Mansion and Mr. & Mrs. Charles Dickens will host the dining event of the season.
This Weekend in Laramie: Bazaar, Aurora, and Live Music
It's been a really cold week, hasn't it? But the weather cannot stop us from spending a fun-filled weekend. There are quite a number of fun events happening this week in Laramie and you should definitely check them out!. Friday, November 18. Open Mic Poetry at Night Heron. This is...
Laramie PD Welcomes 2 New Officers To The Team
The Laramie Police Department announced this morning on their Facebook page that they now have 2 new additions to the team. Officer Sadie Wenzel and Officer Susie Weaver are their new recent Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy graduates who just spent 13 weeks in Douglas undergoing 605 hours of basic training. They will now have approximately 200 hours of in-house training before entering into the Field Training Program in January.
A Winter Lights Festival Is Coming To Laramie
It wouldn't be a complete Holiday season without a light festival, wouldn't it? Calling all children, families, and especially the hopeless romantics, this is your time to shine. Wait, no, I mean to be SHINED ON. The Tough Guys Holiday Lights will be hosting a free walking tour of lights...
Wind, Blowing Snow In SE Wyoming May Hinder Travelers
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says motorists could face weather-related challenges as Thanksgiving Day approaches. ''A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon with snow starting initially in the mountains above 9000ft. Snow will also be probable in Carbon County at lower elevations late morning to this afternoon. Greater intensity and coverage of light to briefly moderate snow showers will be overnight into early Thursday morning across the High Plains of SE WY and partially into the Nebraska Panhandle. Gusty winds this afternoon into early Thursday morning could cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility resulting in some travel impacts. Per WYDOT, these conditions could cause slick spots and black ice. See wyoroad.info for latest travel conditions. Conditions will improve quickly Thursday afternoon as more sun returns to the area.''
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement On Colorado Springs Shootings
The Cheyenne Police Department has posted a statement on the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The following was posted on the CPD Facebook page:. Channel 9 News was at the club where the killings occurred after the shootings, where residents...
Here’s How Eating Nachos Navidad Gives Back to Wyoming Communities
As winter rolls into Wyoming (or - you know - blows its way into Wyoming), I start looking forward to the sights, sounds and smells of the holidays. And here in my family, one of the things I look forward to most is the return of the Nachos Navidad at Taco Johns. I mean - it's practically a holiday institution. So, I was already super pumped for the return of those cheerful holiday nachos, but I just found out that when I chow down on the delicious dish, I'm also donating to local charities.
Needs Inc. Executive Director Leaves Position
Needs Inc. Food Pantry does a ton of good for our community. There are so many people that depend on Needs Inc. for their next meal. It's really under-recognized for its contributions to Cheyenne and Laramie County. They make sure that families aren't turned away and help create meal kits during the holidays so families that may otherwise not be able to afford a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, have the means to do so.
Pass The Jam. The Lincoln To Host Taylor Scott’s Turkey Jam Black Friday
Ah, Thanksgiving. The time of the year that we all sit around with loved ones(or forced loved ones) and enjoy a great meal, some football and probably a fight or two about politics. We also can't forget about the drunk uncle, either(wait, am I the drunk uncle now?). It's an American tradition.
Hey Laramie, Come and Dance With the Lights Next Week
More than just a light show, the Wyoming Territorial Prison will be hosting a Holiday Music and Light Show starting November 26, and all throughout December. Experience the Magic of Lights - a dazzling show of over 10,000 lights, and 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs making it one of the largest light shows in the county.
Univ. Of Wyoming Fellow Receives International Volunteer Award
Dilnoza Khasilova, a University of Wyoming Global Engagement Fellow recently received an international volunteer service award from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, according to a release by the university. Khasilova received the award earlier this month at the association’s Region II conference in Flagstaff, Arizona. The International Volunteer of...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0