beckershospitalreview.com
Where states stand on telehealth parity
As telehealth use expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, many states passed laws requiring payers to reimburse providers at the same rate as in-person visits. But not all of them. Here are the states that have telehealth payment parity, according to a Nov. 18 update from professional services firm Manatt:. Arizona.
beckershospitalreview.com
The future of hospital-at-home amid Medicaid uncertainty
Medicare has granted waivers to 256 hospitals in 37 states to conduct hospital-at-home programs, but uncertainty over Medicare's future involvement has been hindering these programs from being adopted more widely, The New York Times reported Nov. 19. In November 2020, Medicare officials said that while the public health emergency continued,...
Court: Virginia man facing 20 years in prison for pandemic unemployment fraud with family members
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 28-year-old Fredericksburg, Virginia, man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to obtain pandemic unemployment benefits, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). According to court documents, from around May 2020 through about January 2022, Eric Wilhoit, II, conspired with his siblings, Odyssey Wilhoit, 23, and Jeremiah...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $1,050 relief payments loaded onto debit cards being sent in California
For California residents who have not yet received their direct payments of up to $1,050 to help offset the costs of rising inflation rates, a second round of payments is set to be mailed out in the coming days. Officials began distributing the Middle Class Tax Refund payments in early...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme
A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped the Supreme Court after it rejected his emergency appeal seeking to shield his tax returns from House Democrats.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Virginia residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Virginia residents because residents are paying double for their daily needs, and more than 50% of the family in this state are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses. This stimulus payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
beckershospitalreview.com
Where the health system-payer relationship is headed
Kate Finke, senior director of managed care at Trinity Health of the Mid-Atlantic, which covers five hospitals in Pennsylvania and Delaware, joined the Becker's Healthcare podcast to talk about the big challenges negotiating payer contracts and where she sees the relationship with payers and employers thriving in the future. Below...
beckershospitalreview.com
34% of healthcare employees still fear catching COVID-19 at work
While fear among U.S. workers of catching COVID-19 on the job has faded during the pandemic, this fear remains a factor for about 1 in 4 employed adults, Gallup finds. Healthcare workers are among the groups that remain most concerned. Among employed adults surveyed in October, 34 percent of healthcare workers said they are "very" or "moderately" concerned about COVID-19 exposure at work, according to a Nov. 22 article on the marketing research firm's website. This compares to 42 percent in July.
beckershospitalreview.com
11 hospital, health system sales in the works
Consolidation continues across the healthcare industry with many hospitals and health systems looking to complete planned acquisitions or sales by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Here are 11 planned hospital or health system sales that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on in the last month:. 1. West Reading,...
Over $1 million in SNAP & cash assistance benefits stolen from Maryland families
The United States Department of Agriculture believes these thefts are due to card skimming and phishing scams.
State misses food assistance payments to countless Georgians
State officials are pledging to clear a massive backlog of food assistance applications by Thanksgiving, as Georgians wh...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Ballad Health, based in Johnson City, Tenn.,. a pharmacy operations director. 2. Bay Area Hospital,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Teva, Allergan settles opioid cases for $6.6B
Teva Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie's Allergan followed the lead of retail pharmacy chains to allot billions of dollars to settle nationwide opioid lawsuits, according to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. Together, the two drugmakers set aside $6.6 billion in settlement funds, which Mr. Stein said is "just the latest step...
beckershospitalreview.com
California regulators, creditors agree to non-binding mediation in clinic chain's bankruptcy case
Borrego Health officials, California regulators and creditors have agreed to non-binding mediation in the federally qualified health center's bankruptcy case, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Nov. 11. Negotiations will be overseen by an independent court-appointed official, according to the report. "Because litigation is time-consuming and expensive, it is beneficial to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart Health seeks Epic analyst
Walmart Health is an Epic revenue cycle analyst. The candidate must have more than three years of experience alongside Resolute Hospital Billing Certifications as well as experience with multifacility healthcare systems; value-based care; and managing payer contracts, charge master and general ledger, according to a Nov. 7 job listing. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
California AG seeks hospital cooperation in racial bias probe
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is investigating hospital algorithms for racial bias, according to a report published by Kaiser Health News on Nov. 21. Mr. Bonta was appointed attorney general in 2021 — after Xavier Becerra left the position to become HHS secretary — and unofficial results show he was elected to a second term.
beckershospitalreview.com
Yale New Haven, Adena Health and 8 other systems seeking supply leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Adena Health System, based in Chillicothe, Ohio,. a...
beckershospitalreview.com
2 Oregon hospitals declare crisis standards of care due to RSV
OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, both in Portland, Ore., declared crisis standards of care on Nov 22. Crisis standards of care can be activated when "critical care resources are severely limited, the number of patients presenting for critical care exceeds capacity, and there is no option to transfer to other critical care facilities," according to the Oregon Health Authority.
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser Permanente employee inappropriately accessed EHR — 8,000 patients affected
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States notified 8,556 patients that some of their information was compromised due to an employee inappropriately accessing portions of its electronic health records. On Sept. 21, Kaiser Permanente learned that one of its employees inappropriately accessed portions of medical records for patients in...
