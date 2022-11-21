ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Where states stand on telehealth parity

As telehealth use expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, many states passed laws requiring payers to reimburse providers at the same rate as in-person visits. But not all of them. Here are the states that have telehealth payment parity, according to a Nov. 18 update from professional services firm Manatt:. Arizona.
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

The future of hospital-at-home amid Medicaid uncertainty

Medicare has granted waivers to 256 hospitals in 37 states to conduct hospital-at-home programs, but uncertainty over Medicare's future involvement has been hindering these programs from being adopted more widely, The New York Times reported Nov. 19. In November 2020, Medicare officials said that while the public health emergency continued,...
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme

A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
HAWAII STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Where the health system-payer relationship is headed

Kate Finke, senior director of managed care at Trinity Health of the Mid-Atlantic, which covers five hospitals in Pennsylvania and Delaware, joined the Becker's Healthcare podcast to talk about the big challenges negotiating payer contracts and where she sees the relationship with payers and employers thriving in the future. Below...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

34% of healthcare employees still fear catching COVID-19 at work

While fear among U.S. workers of catching COVID-19 on the job has faded during the pandemic, this fear remains a factor for about 1 in 4 employed adults, Gallup finds. Healthcare workers are among the groups that remain most concerned. Among employed adults surveyed in October, 34 percent of healthcare workers said they are "very" or "moderately" concerned about COVID-19 exposure at work, according to a Nov. 22 article on the marketing research firm's website. This compares to 42 percent in July.
beckershospitalreview.com

11 hospital, health system sales in the works

Consolidation continues across the healthcare industry with many hospitals and health systems looking to complete planned acquisitions or sales by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Here are 11 planned hospital or health system sales that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on in the last month:. 1. West Reading,...
beckershospitalreview.com

10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders

The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Ballad Health, based in Johnson City, Tenn.,. a pharmacy operations director. 2. Bay Area Hospital,...
beckershospitalreview.com

Teva, Allergan settles opioid cases for $6.6B

Teva Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie's Allergan followed the lead of retail pharmacy chains to allot billions of dollars to settle nationwide opioid lawsuits, according to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. Together, the two drugmakers set aside $6.6 billion in settlement funds, which Mr. Stein said is "just the latest step...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

California regulators, creditors agree to non-binding mediation in clinic chain's bankruptcy case

Borrego Health officials, California regulators and creditors have agreed to non-binding mediation in the federally qualified health center's bankruptcy case, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Nov. 11. Negotiations will be overseen by an independent court-appointed official, according to the report. "Because litigation is time-consuming and expensive, it is beneficial to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart Health seeks Epic analyst

Walmart Health is an Epic revenue cycle analyst. The candidate must have more than three years of experience alongside Resolute Hospital Billing Certifications as well as experience with multifacility healthcare systems; value-based care; and managing payer contracts, charge master and general ledger, according to a Nov. 7 job listing. The...
beckershospitalreview.com

California AG seeks hospital cooperation in racial bias probe

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is investigating hospital algorithms for racial bias, according to a report published by Kaiser Health News on Nov. 21. Mr. Bonta was appointed attorney general in 2021 — after Xavier Becerra left the position to become HHS secretary — and unofficial results show he was elected to a second term.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Yale New Haven, Adena Health and 8 other systems seeking supply leaders

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Adena Health System, based in Chillicothe, Ohio,. a...
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

2 Oregon hospitals declare crisis standards of care due to RSV

OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, both in Portland, Ore., declared crisis standards of care on Nov 22. Crisis standards of care can be activated when "critical care resources are severely limited, the number of patients presenting for critical care exceeds capacity, and there is no option to transfer to other critical care facilities," according to the Oregon Health Authority.
PORTLAND, OR
beckershospitalreview.com

Kaiser Permanente employee inappropriately accessed EHR — 8,000 patients affected

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States notified 8,556 patients that some of their information was compromised due to an employee inappropriately accessing portions of its electronic health records. On Sept. 21, Kaiser Permanente learned that one of its employees inappropriately accessed portions of medical records for patients in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy