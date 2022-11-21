ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz's Crew Punches YouTuber Over Racist Prank

Boosie Badazz and his entourage aren’t to be played with, especially when it comes to racist pranks. YouTube prankster White Dolemite uploaded a video to his channel on Monday (November 21) showing him pranking the Baton Rouge rapper while he was out shopping with family members, including three men, a woman and two small children.
Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Relative Who Stole From Him

Boosie Badazz has called out a family member who intercepted a business deal on his behalf and never delivered him any of the proceeds. In a post to his Instagram on Wednesday (November 23), the Baton Rouge rapper revealed that two people close to him took $10,000 from an upcoming artist and promised them a Boosie verse – but never gave him the money.
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers

Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food

Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
ATLANTA, GA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey

Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
LOUISIANA STATE
NBA YoungBoy Says He Can Outrap Jay-Z During NoCap Beef

NBA YoungBoy made a controversial claim about Jay-Z. NBA YoungBoy and NoCap have been trading insults recently. Even though YoungBoy signed the young rapper to Never Broke Again, he has a bone to pick. According to YB, NoCap has no loyalty and is only out for himself. NoCap fired back, saying the YoungBoy is always looking for beef and that he doesn’t support his labelmates.
LOUISIANA STATE
NBA YoungBoy Admits He Has 'Ran Out Of Rhymes'

NBA YoungBoy has run out of things to rap about, at least according to the Baton Rouge rhymer himself. YoungBoy has given his fans plenty of new music since beating a federal gun case in Los Angeles earlier this year. He dropped off Colors in January, Better than You with DaBaby in March, The Last Slimeto in August, Realer 2 in September, 3800 Degrees at the beginning of October, and most recently Ma’ I Got a Family, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 37,000 album-equivalent units. However, the Top rapper has said he’s officially burnt out.
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life

Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
NBA YoungBoy Leaves $15M On The Table After U-Turning On Tour Plans

NBA YoungBoy has revealed he’s turning down every tour offer coming his way — even if there’s $15 million on the table. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 23) to explain that he isn’t interesting in performing on the road as he’s prioritizing his peace of mind, and how spending more time at home has allowed him to bond with his daughter.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Boosie Badazz Shares Full Version Of “Rocket Man”

Boosie Badazz hasn’t released a ton of music this year after dropping Heartfelt. However, it’s evident that he felt the need to vent following the death of Takeoff. The BR rapper hit Instagram over the weekend where he debuted a snippet of a new single titled, “Rocket Man.” The song immediately went viral with many of Boosie’s day-one fans demanding an official release.
