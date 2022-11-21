Read full article on original website
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
Christian County outdoor burn ban remains in effect
You can’t spend your time off this week burning trash or debris in Christian County, as the outdoor burn ban remains in effect due to the ongoing drought. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says volunteer fire departments have been busy responding to fires and that ban remains in place until enough rain falls in the area to make conditions safer.
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
Robbery reported on Walnut Street
Hopkinsville police are investigating the report of a robbery from Monday morning on Walnut Street. The adult female victim told Hopkinsville police a suspect grabbed her in the 1700 block of Walnut a few minutes after 10 a.m. and used force to take her cell phone and wallet. No arrest...
Pioneers, Inc. to offer free Thanksgiving meals again Thursday
Pioneers, Inc. is continuing a tradition nearly four decades long this Thanksgiving, as they will be handing out free Thanksgiving dinners to anyone who needs one. William Brown is the coordinator of the annual effort and says it’s all about being a good neighbor. He says they’ll be handing...
Preliminary hearing waived for suspect in I-24 collision assault case
A preliminary hearing was waived and release was granted to the man now charged with assault and three counts of wanton endangerment in relation to a collision on I-24 in August. Twenty-six-year-old Nickolas Lack of Fort Campbell reportedly had been westbound off the travel portion of the highway near the...
Bertha Mae Robinson
(Age 79, of Elkton) Memorial service will be Tuesday November 29th at 1pm at Latham Funeral Home. Gathering with the family will be Tuesday from 11:30am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
Edward Wolfgram
(Age 74, of Cadiz) Private entombment with full military honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
High speed pursuit ends with arrest
A high speed pursuit Sunday night ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. A Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop 29-year old Andrew Scott of Hopkinsville on West Seventh Street for not having a license plate, but he allegedly kept driving and reached speeds of 95 mph near Edgewood Baptist Church on Cadiz Road.
Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising campaign kicks off
People will soon hear the sounds of bells in the air at local businesses, as the Red Kettle campaign with the Salvation Army kicks off right after Thanksgiving. A kick-off event was held Tuesday afternoon with a joint meeting of the Hopkinsville Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs, which included friendly competition, the singing of Christmas carols, games and the spirit of giving. Salvation Army Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says they have a high fundraising goal this year—$112,000—and every bit of it goes back into helping those most in need in this community.
Bond modification granted for elder abuse murder suspect
A motion for bond modification was approved for Ann Harrison—the woman charged with murder in relation to the death of an elderly victim—Wednesday in Christian Circuit Court. The decision came after arguments from both the defense and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, with Harrison’s lawyers contending that she had...
LG Chem bringing 860 new jobs to Clarksville with $3.2 billion investment
Another 860 new jobs are coming to Clarksville, as LG Chem has announced plans for a $3.2 billion investment to establish a new cathode manufacturing facility, which will support the electric vehicle battery value-chain in the U.S. Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council officials say the facility will be the largest...
Bates re-appointed to Bar Association Board of Governors
Kenneth Bates of Hopkinsville has been re-appointed to the Kentucky Bar Association Board of Governors. His second two-year term begins January 1, 2023, according to the official order signed by Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton. Bates is a former Christian Fiscal Court magistrate and has also hosted a gospel music...
HCA Falls to Cougars in Game Two of Thanksgiving Bash
One day after what was arguably their best performance of the season, HCA looked lost at times against Dickson County. A 61-36 loss and before we go any further let’s acknowledge the uncontrollable things in this game. First, the officiating was not liked or agreed with a large majority...
Assault suspect incompetent to stand trial, will be admitted to WSH
The felony assault charge has been dismissed against the man accused of severely injuring a woman during an assault at a South Virginia Street apartment in January, as he is not competent to stand trial. Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Benjamin allegedly caused major injuries to a 43-year old Pembroke woman during the...
