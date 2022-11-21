ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Mott named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

By Glenn Kinley
 2 days ago

MANHATTAN, KS. ( KSNT )- A K-State junior defensive end was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The Wildcats have a program high ten Big 12 weekly awards on the season.

Mott, a 6-foot-5 240 pound defensive lineman from Iowa City, tallied three sacks and eight total tackles in K-State’s 48-31 win against West Virginia on Saturday. The three-sack performance is tied for fourth most in school history and 12th most in the nation this fall. Five of his eight tackles were solo tackles.

The Wildcats are ranked 15h in the AP Poll after beating WVU. K-State host KU on Saturday, Nov. 26 for its final game of the regular season.

