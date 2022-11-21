Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check Available To Assist ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Bears’ Justin Fields has separated shoulder, torn ligaments
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-The Bears won’t have to go the remainder of the season without Justin Fields. That became evident Wednesday when doctors cleared Fields to participate in the team’s walk-through practice. Head coach Matt Eberflus couldn’t or wouldn’t say whether or not Fields will be ready to play this Sunday against the Jets. Fields […]
Justin Fields Dislocated Left Shoulder, Possibly Season-Ending
In Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Fields clearly hurt his left shoulder and now we have a bit more information.
Bills' Von Miller carted off with knee injury against Lions
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller left Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury and will not return, the team announced.
Ohio State Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment To ACC School
The Ohio State football team hasn't experienced defeat on the field this season, but the Buckeyes just lost a noteworthy recruiting battle. Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn, who had been committed to Ohio State since July, flipped his pledge to Florida State on Monday, according to Hayes Fawcett ...
Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment
Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Football Reveals Black and Scarlet LeBron Cleats Ahead of Battle With Michigan in The Game on Saturday
If all goes according to Ohio State's plan, the Buckeyes will look good, feel good and play good in The Game. On Tuesday, Ohio State football's Twitter account revealed that NBA superstar LeBron James donated black and scarlet cleats for the players to wear when the team hosts Michigan on Saturday, which will undoubtedly help in the "look good" department.
Lakers' Patrick Beverley suspended 3 games for shoving incident
The NBA has suspended Lakers guard Patrick Beverley three games without pay for his shoving incident against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton on Tuesday night.
Jack Sanborn on Fields: 'He's just a great talent'
Like the rest of us, Jack Sanborn is enthralled by Justin Fields' abilities. "It's amazing to see what he can do with the ball in his hands and make plays I think many people are not able to make," Sanborn said to Laurence Holmes on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered. "I was able to watch it firsthand in college going up against him and now he's doing it in the NFL too.
247Sports
Ohio State vs. Michigan football: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles discuss Blake Corum preparation amid RB's knee injury
Ohio State and Michigan football meet Saturday with Blake Corum's status in question due to a knee injury, but the Buckeyes are preparing for the Wolverines star running back. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles explained the Buckeyes' approach this week as The Game looms.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three fallback 1B targets this offseason
We've heard all the rumors by now that the Chicago Cubs have been pretty active on all fronts of the free-agent market. Being tied to pitchers, short stops, first basemen, catchers, and even centerfielders that have recently been made available. All are great places to start if you want to compete in 2023. However, a team that has several players at the top of its wish list understands that they won't hit on every one of those targets and therefore needs to have backup options penciled into that list just in case.
Remembering 2002: Win over Michigan touched off celebration, sent OSU to the desert
EDITOR’S NOTE -- Throughout the fall, we have shared articles commemorating the Ohio State 2002 national championship season. We have looked at several of the notable games that team played along the way. Today, we look back at the dramatic regular season finale against Michigan. That game was played...
Giving Thanks, and Mourning a Loss, in a Softball Fraternity
Not long ago, we learned that one of our softball buddies had died. By ``we,’’ I mean the Chicago Sun-Times softball world, which was a 16-inch-softball version of the British Empire. As in, ``The sun never sets on. . . ’’. The official office team played on...
Chicago Sports Nation
Chicago, IL
691
Followers
510
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT
Enhancing Your Chicago Sports Fan Experiencehttps://www.chisportsnation.com/
Comments / 0