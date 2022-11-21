ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment

Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Football Reveals Black and Scarlet LeBron Cleats Ahead of Battle With Michigan in The Game on Saturday

If all goes according to Ohio State's plan, the Buckeyes will look good, feel good and play good in The Game. On Tuesday, Ohio State football's Twitter account revealed that NBA superstar LeBron James donated black and scarlet cleats for the players to wear when the team hosts Michigan on Saturday, which will undoubtedly help in the "look good" department.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Jack Sanborn on Fields: 'He's just a great talent'

Like the rest of us, Jack Sanborn is enthralled by Justin Fields' abilities. "It's amazing to see what he can do with the ball in his hands and make plays I think many people are not able to make," Sanborn said to Laurence Holmes on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered. "I was able to watch it firsthand in college going up against him and now he's doing it in the NFL too.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three fallback 1B targets this offseason

We've heard all the rumors by now that the Chicago Cubs have been pretty active on all fronts of the free-agent market. Being tied to pitchers, short stops, first basemen, catchers, and even centerfielders that have recently been made available. All are great places to start if you want to compete in 2023. However, a team that has several players at the top of its wish list understands that they won't hit on every one of those targets and therefore needs to have backup options penciled into that list just in case.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sports Nation

Chicago Sports Nation

Chicago, IL
