Ford added the Raptor name to its lineup for the first time in 2010 when the SVT Raptor was announced. Things have evolved a lot since then, and the recently launched Raptor R brings a 700-horsepower V-8 engine that is going to make history. While some people are wondering what is going to happen if the Raptor treatment will also be applied to the F-150 Lightning, others like Oscar Vargas, also known as wb.artist20 on social media, wonders what would happen if the Raptor treatment was applied to the recently launched S650 Mustang. His renderings of a Mustang Raptor look so good we’re convinced that the Mustang Raptor R simply needs to happen.
1973 Ford Mustang Different, Heavier than Ever Before
As is so often the case with car models, the first-generation Ford Mustang gained weight with each passing year; the 1964-1/2 hardtop with six-cylinder engine weighed 2449 pounds, while its 1973 counterpart scaled in at 2984 pounds (then shed hundreds of pounds when it went to a Pinto-derived platform for 1974). At the same time, the Mustang became more comfortable as it evolved from sporty-commuter Falcon sibling to personal luxury car. Here's a centerfold magazine advertisement for the 1973 Mustang models.
NBC Chicago
2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe: First Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September to quite a bit of fanfare, ushering in the next generation of the iconic pony car. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of examples of the forthcoming vehicle, including a Mustang EcoBoost convertible, a Mustang EcoBoost coupe and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse. Now, our photographers spotted a next-gen Ford Mustang GT coupe making the rounds out in public for the first time.
Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem
Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Ford GT 5.4L V8 Display Engine Up For Auction
Stumbling across a 2005-2006 Ford GT up for sale or auction isn’t a terribly rare occurrence, and some notable examples have popped up from time to time. For example, a 2006 Ford GT Heritage autographed by Carroll Shelby himself was auctioned off in September 2022, putting a serious piece of Blue Oval history in the hands of a new owner. Now, another interesting bit of Ford culture is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer – but this time, it’s a supercharged 5.4L V8 engine encased not in a Ford GT, but in a movable glass display.
