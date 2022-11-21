Ford added the Raptor name to its lineup for the first time in 2010 when the SVT Raptor was announced. Things have evolved a lot since then, and the recently launched Raptor R brings a 700-horsepower V-8 engine that is going to make history. While some people are wondering what is going to happen if the Raptor treatment will also be applied to the F-150 Lightning, others like Oscar Vargas, also known as wb.artist20 on social media, wonders what would happen if the Raptor treatment was applied to the recently launched S650 Mustang. His renderings of a Mustang Raptor look so good we’re convinced that the Mustang Raptor R simply needs to happen.

17 DAYS AGO