Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising campaign kicks off
People will soon hear the sounds of bells in the air at local businesses, as the Red Kettle campaign with the Salvation Army kicks off right after Thanksgiving. A kick-off event was held Tuesday afternoon with a joint meeting of the Hopkinsville Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs, which included friendly competition, the singing of Christmas carols, games and the spirit of giving. Salvation Army Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says they have a high fundraising goal this year—$112,000—and every bit of it goes back into helping those most in need in this community.
Pioneers, Inc. to offer free Thanksgiving meals again Thursday
Pioneers, Inc. is continuing a tradition nearly four decades long this Thanksgiving, as they will be handing out free Thanksgiving dinners to anyone who needs one. William Brown is the coordinator of the annual effort and says it’s all about being a good neighbor. He says they’ll be handing...
Greg Baker
(Age 54, of Crofton) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday November 26th at 2pm at the Baker Farm in Crofton. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lane closures planned Tuesday, Wednesday for inspection of rail-trail bridge
Motorists on Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane can expect some lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday this week to allow for a routine inspection of the rail-trail bridge. City officials say an engineer contractor for Hopkinsville Public Works will be conducting a bi-annual inspection on the rail trail bridge that crosses Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane through Wednesday this week. M.
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
CCPS elementary schools presented with Purple Star designation
Christian County Public Schools celebrated its eight elementary schools Monday afternoon, as they were presented with the Purple Star Designation award. Officials with the Department of Defense, local Military Affairs Committee, the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission, Cabinet for Health and Family Services, along with Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear were on hand for the ceremony at Christian County Middle School. The Purple Star designation recognizes schools that show a major commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s armed forces.
Howard “Preacher” Hammonds
(Age 91, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Wednesday November 23rd at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Bertha Mae Robinson
(Age 79, of Elkton) Memorial service will be Tuesday November 29th at 1pm at Latham Funeral Home. Gathering with the family will be Tuesday from 11:30am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
Edward Wolfgram
(Age 74, of Cadiz) Private entombment with full military honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bates re-appointed to Bar Association Board of Governors
Kenneth Bates of Hopkinsville has been re-appointed to the Kentucky Bar Association Board of Governors. His second two-year term begins January 1, 2023, according to the official order signed by Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton. Bates is a former Christian Fiscal Court magistrate and has also hosted a gospel music...
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
Several arrested following Madisonville investigation
An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
HCA Falls to Cougars in Game Two of Thanksgiving Bash
One day after what was arguably their best performance of the season, HCA looked lost at times against Dickson County. A 61-36 loss and before we go any further let’s acknowledge the uncontrollable things in this game. First, the officiating was not liked or agreed with a large majority...
High speed pursuit ends with arrest
A high speed pursuit Sunday night ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. A Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop 29-year old Andrew Scott of Hopkinsville on West Seventh Street for not having a license plate, but he allegedly kept driving and reached speeds of 95 mph near Edgewood Baptist Church on Cadiz Road.
LG Chem bringing 860 new jobs to Clarksville with $3.2 billion investment
Another 860 new jobs are coming to Clarksville, as LG Chem has announced plans for a $3.2 billion investment to establish a new cathode manufacturing facility, which will support the electric vehicle battery value-chain in the U.S. Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council officials say the facility will be the largest...
Preliminary hearing waived for suspect in I-24 collision assault case
A preliminary hearing was waived and release was granted to the man now charged with assault and three counts of wanton endangerment in relation to a collision on I-24 in August. Twenty-six-year-old Nickolas Lack of Fort Campbell reportedly had been westbound off the travel portion of the highway near the...
Assault suspect incompetent to stand trial, will be admitted to WSH
The felony assault charge has been dismissed against the man accused of severely injuring a woman during an assault at a South Virginia Street apartment in January, as he is not competent to stand trial. Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Benjamin allegedly caused major injuries to a 43-year old Pembroke woman during the...
