Donald Trump & Melania’s Relationship Is Reportedly ‘Chilly’ After He Blamed Her for Midterm Election Losses
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s third run for president isn’t going to be an easy road for him. He has quite a bit of Republican Party opposition, and his wife, Melania Trump, reportedly isn’t thrilled with his post-midterm election theories. She did not enjoy the headlines about being the one to blame for Donald Trump endorsing Dr. Oz, who lost his Pennsylvania Senate race.
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters say Trump and MAGA Republicans are biggest losers of midterm elections: Poll
A majority of voters have named former President Donald Trump the biggest loser of the 2022 midterm cycle, raising questions about his electoral strength as he launches a third White House bid. About 20% of voters say Trump was the “clear loser” in the midterm elections, with another 14% saying...
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party […]
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron
In March 2006, Donald and Melania Trump welcomed their first child into the world around 14 months after their January 2005 wedding (via People). Barron Trump was Melania's first child and Donald's fifth; he had three kids with his first wife, Ivana Trump, and an additional child with his second wife, Marla Maples, per Business Insider. Some 10 years later, Donald was elected president and Barron made history when he became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. was a toddler in the 1960s — the other presidents had adult children or were raising girls, according to Today.
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz put his...
Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago
Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
Who could be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 if 80-year-old Biden bows out?
Several high-profile Democrats could run in 2024 if President Biden, who at 80 is the oldest serving commander-in-chief in history, opts to forgo re-election.
Navy Times
Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election
WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
The 2024 Presidential Election? Democrats Have Already Won
The 1912 election bears a striking resemblance to the 2024 election. That's good news for the Democrats
Most Expensive Midterm Loser Spent $68 Million Trying to Oust a Republican
Democratic Representative Val Demings became the congressional candidate who spent the most but still lost in her failed campaign to oust Republican Marco Rubio from his U.S. Senate seat in Florida last week. Demings, who currently represents Florida's 10th congressional district, was defeated by Rubio in the midterm elections on...
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Hunter Biden watches White House turkey pardoning with two-year-old son Beau as Republicans preoare to investigate his foreign business dealings - and extent of Joe's involvement
Hunter Biden was seen watching the annual White House turkey pardoning in his first White House appearance since Republicans announced they will launch investigations into his former business dealings when they take control of the House. Hunter watched the South Lawn event with his two-year-old son Beau, who didn't quite...
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
270towin.com
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House
There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.
ValueWalk
Trump Special Counsel More Powerful Than Predecessors
WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 21, 2022) – John Smith, the special counsel just appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, will have more prosecutorial power and authority than other recent special counsels, and the order appointing him seems clearly aimed at former president Donald Trump, according to at least two well known law professors.
Inside Nicolle Wallace's Changing Views On Politics
If you've never heard of Nicolle Wallace, it's time to pay attention. Wallace is just one of the thousands of people who ditched the GOP in recent years, with the attack on the Capitol being the straw that broke the back for many (via People). But what's so unique about Wallace is that, unlike those thousands across the United States who turned in their Republican badges within the last year or two, she was ahead of the curve and left even before Trump made it into office — as if she knew the beginning of the end of the GOP was near.
Last Polling Before Mid-Terms Shows GOP Could Win up to 54 Senate Seats
Last-minute polling from key battleground states shows that several Senate races which were once believed to be leaning heavily Democrat are now being led by Republicans the day before elections.
