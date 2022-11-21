ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SheKnows

Donald Trump & Melania’s Relationship Is Reportedly ‘Chilly’ After He Blamed Her for Midterm Election Losses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s third run for president isn’t going to be an easy road for him. He has quite a bit of Republican Party opposition, and his wife, Melania Trump, reportedly isn’t thrilled with his post-midterm election theories. She did not enjoy the headlines about being the one to blame for Donald Trump endorsing Dr. Oz, who lost his Pennsylvania Senate race.
WSPA 7News

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party […]
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
The List

The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron

In March 2006, Donald and Melania Trump welcomed their first child into the world around 14 months after their January 2005 wedding (via People). Barron Trump was Melania's first child and Donald's fifth; he had three kids with his first wife, Ivana Trump, and an additional child with his second wife, Marla Maples, per Business Insider. Some 10 years later, Donald was elected president and Barron made history when he became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. was a toddler in the 1960s — the other presidents had adult children or were raising girls, according to Today.
FLORIDA STATE
Footwear News

Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
Navy Times

Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election

WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
MAINE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden watches White House turkey pardoning with two-year-old son Beau as Republicans preoare to investigate his foreign business dealings - and extent of Joe's involvement

Hunter Biden was seen watching the annual White House turkey pardoning in his first White House appearance since Republicans announced they will launch investigations into his former business dealings when they take control of the House. Hunter watched the South Lawn event with his two-year-old son Beau, who didn't quite...
KENTUCKY STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House

There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.
ValueWalk

Trump Special Counsel More Powerful Than Predecessors

WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 21, 2022) – John Smith, the special counsel just appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, will have more prosecutorial power and authority than other recent special counsels, and the order appointing him seems clearly aimed at former president Donald Trump, according to at least two well known law professors.
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Inside Nicolle Wallace's Changing Views On Politics

If you've never heard of Nicolle Wallace, it's time to pay attention. Wallace is just one of the thousands of people who ditched the GOP in recent years, with the attack on the Capitol being the straw that broke the back for many (via People). But what's so unique about Wallace is that, unlike those thousands across the United States who turned in their Republican badges within the last year or two, she was ahead of the curve and left even before Trump made it into office — as if she knew the beginning of the end of the GOP was near.
The List

The List

