Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
WILX-TV
Advocates for homeless community meet with Lansing over issues at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local advocates and community members voiced their concerns Tuesday over the fact that homeless people live and sleep in Reutter Park. City Rescue Mission of Lansing reported a 70% increase in homelessness since 2021. Advocates, like Michael Karl, said they won’t back down until homeless people...
Local charity offers free clothing to give back to Flint community
FLINT, MI - In Flint, it’s become a common theme seeing children in ripped clothing, jackets, and worn down shoes. Flint resident Dominique Strong is changing that through her organization, Uma Strong Marshall Outreach (USMO), a nonprofit located in the city that serves the residents with their community engagement needs.
WILX-TV
Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
WILX-TV
Lansing Fire Department gives ways to prevent kitchen fires this Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The kitchen is the heart during most holiday gatherings. That’s why the Lansing Fire Department says that keeping fire safety at the top of mind is important, especially when there’s a lot of activity and people at home. The Lansing Fire Department’s top safety...
WILX-TV
Lansing community honors, remembers victims of Colorado Springs shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In support of the LGTBQ+ community, people in Lansing gathered Wednesday to remember and honor the victims of a shooting at a Colorado gay bar. The shooting killed five people and injured 25 others. Police are treating the shooting as a hate crime. Wednesday was cold...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good
It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
WILX-TV
Places offering free Thanksgiving meals in Greater Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and there is support available for anyone who needs help putting food on the table during the holidays. A number of bars, restaurants, churches, and organizations are providing free Thanksgiving meals for those in the area. City Rescue Mission. 607 E. Michigan...
WILX-TV
‘Very violent crimes’ against animals in Mid-Michigan on the rise
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rise in violent crimes against animals in Mid-Michigan has some animal control officials worried. In Ingham County, a dog is still recovering after having its throat slit. The Ingham County Animal Shelter said the dog’s owner has confessed to the crime. Background: Ingham County...
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR’s Happy Little 5K is back, inspired by Bob Ross
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Bob Ross-inspired race is back. Inspired by Bob Ross’ love of the outdoors, the DNR is bringing back Run for the Trees/ Happy Little 5K. This year’s virtual event will have participants pick what state they would like...
WILX-TV
Advocates want tiny sheds to stay at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kringle Holiday Market at Reutter Park in Lansing welcomes everyone – it even has tiny sheds that keep you warm. Advocates for the homeless said the sheds should be used to help those in need. The city of Lansing said the sheds are not built for people to live in.
West Michigan man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
WILX-TV
Courts across Michigan to host Adoption Day celebrations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - November has been recognized as adoption month nationally since 1955 and in Michigan since 2002. The Michigan Supreme Court and other courts across the state are hosting Adoption Day celebrations known as the ‘Happiest Day in Court’ to bring awareness to the needs of Michigan’s foster care system and to encourage people to adopt or become foster families.
Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing
"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
WILX-TV
Westphalia mother-son team release book together
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deborah and Benjamin Price are a mother-son author-illustrator team out of Westphalia. The title character from their latest book, “Trenton The Turtle,” moves a little slower than others. He goes for a walk and shows his friends why being the fastest isn’t always the best.
WILX-TV
Michigan Christmas tree farms provide over 200 trees to U.S. troops
ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas tree farms in Michigan provided more than 200 farm-grown trees to the Trees for Troops program. Tannenbaum Farms in Alaiedon Township with Korson’s Tree Farms in Sidney, Michigan are providing hundreds of trees to U.S. troops and military families. Trees for Troops is a program that is part of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation in conjunction with Partner Sponsor FedEx Freight.
Can Michigan store owners stop shoplifters?
Can they stop someone, and prevent them from leaving the store?
WILX-TV
1,000 fish added to Cedar Lake in Delhi Township
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Cedar Lake got 1,000 more fish to boost the population in the waters around Esker Landing Park. Officials in Delhi Township added more fish to Cedar Lake to boost fishing experiences at Esker Lansing. Hundreds of crappies, perch, blue gill as well as walleye, and largemouth bass came to the lake.
Michigan’s famous Christmas Tree Ship sank 110 years ago this week
LAKE MICHIGAN – The shipwreck legend of Michigan’s famed “Christmas Tree Ship” remains shrouded in equal parts myth and mystery. But what we do know is this: 110 years ago this week, that worn-out schooner helmed by a man nicknamed “Captain Santa” and weighed down heavily by a load of U.P. Christmas trees bound for Chicago was fighting a mighty battle against intensifying winds and waves of a coming storm.
