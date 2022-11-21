The all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R is almost on sale, and we can almost tell you what it's like to drive the hot hatchback. For now, we can definitely tell you how much the Civic Type R will cost: $43,990. That's quite the leap from the old car's $38,910 base price. As before, it's the most expensive Civic Honda sells, with an MSRP roughly ten thousand bucks higher than the next-priciest 2023 Civics, but it's also the most powerful Civic you can buy. In fact, with 315 hp, it's the most powerful Honda you can purchase in America.

28 DAYS AGO