Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Honda Civic Type R's Price Tag Lands in Toyota Supra 2.0 Territory
The all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R is almost on sale, and we can almost tell you what it's like to drive the hot hatchback. For now, we can definitely tell you how much the Civic Type R will cost: $43,990. That's quite the leap from the old car's $38,910 base price. As before, it's the most expensive Civic Honda sells, with an MSRP roughly ten thousand bucks higher than the next-priciest 2023 Civics, but it's also the most powerful Civic you can buy. In fact, with 315 hp, it's the most powerful Honda you can purchase in America.
TechCrunch
Everything that stood out to us at the 2022 LA Auto Show
The auto show didn’t quite capture the energy of those heady pre-COVID pandemic days, although it was much livelier than last year. Electric vehicles, and the greenwashing that often comes with it, took center stage, and hydrogen fuel cell technology made a few cameos. There were even several startups that showed up to reveal electric restomods, 3D printing tech and three-wheeler design.
You Can Now Power Your Home And EV With Hyundai Home's Solar Panels
It's been almost exactly a year since Hyundai Home was introduced by the Korean automaker. Essentially a green energy ecosystem for your home that utilizes solar power, Hyundai Home is now officially launching in 16 states across the country. For owners of an electric vehicle like the Hyundai Ioniq 5...
CAR AND DRIVER
Genesis Reveals 2023 GV70 EV for the U.S., and It'll Be Built Here
The electric version of the Genesis GV70, called the Electrified GV70, will start production soon. It will be built at Hyundai's plant in Montgomery, Alabama, starting in December. Pricing isn't available yet, but we know the Electrified GV70 will be sold only in eight states at first. After announcing an...
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
insideevs.com
Tesla Appears To Have Ordered Plethora Of New TSMC Self-Driving Chips
It seems Tesla CEO Elon Musk is determined to "solve" self-driving, and Tesla has been working on its Autopilot system and Full Self-Driving Beta capability for years. As we recently reported, the US EV maker is now moving forward with its single-stack FSD Beta Version 11, and reports suggest the company has also placed a huge order for chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC).
Tesla recalls more than 80,000 cars sold in China
Tesla Inc is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced from as early as 2013, for software and seat belt issues, a statement by the Chinese market regulator revealed on Friday.
TechRadar
Our favorite Black Friday OLED TV deal is back down to a record-low price
We've spotted some incredible Black Friday TV deals in the lead-up to Black Friday proper, and one of our favorite OLED displays just received a massive price drop at Best Buy. The brilliant LG A2 OLED TV is on sale and back down to a record-low price of $569.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab). That's a whopping $730 discount and one of the most affordable price tags on an OLED display, making it our favorite Black Friday TV deal.
yankodesign.com
Apple Car 1 concept embodies brand’s winning design philosophy + exciting self-driving function
Apple’s ultimate electric car dream is beating alive with Project Titan in the works for a very long time now. The prototype of the next-generation EV is projected to be revealed in 2024 if everything goes to plan, and the production model will debut sometime in 2025 – 2028.
constructiontechnology.media
‘Significant milestone’ for Cat’s battery electric mining truck
Caterpillar says that it has successfully demonstrated its first battery electric 793 large mining truck with support from key mining customers participating in the company’s Early Learner program. Participants of the program with definitive electrification agreements include BHP, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont Corporation, Rio Tinto and Teck Resources Limited. These customers...
Goldman Sachs Say’s Bear Market Not Over Yet – 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Conviction List Dividend Ideas for 2023
Unless you are a hedge fund portfolio manager who has spent 2022 shorting tech stocks and cryptocurrencies, like most investors you are more than ready to flip the calendar, and with just over 5 weeks left in the year, that’s right around the corner. However, those looking for a new year to usher in a […]
CAR AND DRIVER
Is This Beautiful Concept with Butterfly Doors the Mazda Miata EV?
Mazda today teased a sports car concept called the "Vision Study Model" that we hope hints at a future Miata EV. The beautiful coupe concept features butterfly doors, bulging fenders, and proportions that appear Miata-esque. The "Vision Study Model" was shown as part of Mazda's presentation on its updated electrification...
CAR AND DRIVER
No Oil, Still Greasy: Domino's Is Adding 800 Chevy Bolt EVs to Its Delivery Fleet
Domino’s will start delivering pizzas using Chevy Bolt EVs this month, with the fleet expanding to more than 800 Bolts in 2023. Domino's says advantages are zero tailpipe emissions, reduced maintenance costs, and the ability to add delivery drivers who don’t own a personal vehicle. The Bolt EV...
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Pilot Is Honda's Most-Capable SUV Ever, But It's Also Pricey
Honda has significantly improved the 2023 Honda Pilot midsize SUV on paper, growing in size to offer more cargo and passenger room and now offering more power, trim features, and options than ever before. The question, however, always comes down to price, and with these improvements comes a slight bump for the Pilot that now places further from reach than the Toyota Highlander, Kia Telluride, and Subaru Ascent three-row competitors. So is it worth it?
electrek.co
Club Car’s fancy new electric golf cart looks like a living room on wheels
Club Car is one of the country’s biggest golf cart makers, and now the brand has just unveiled a slick new line of high-end electric vehicles that are more like open-air electric cars. Just don’t call the Club Car Cru a “car.”. In fact, these technically aren’t...
Carmaker JLR reducing its production at UK factories until spring
Jaguar Land Rover is cutting production at its UK factories until the spring in a sign of its continued struggle to source semiconductors amid the global shortage. The carmaker, whose chief executive, Thierry Bolloré, last week announced his resignation, has decided to cut production at factories in Solihull and Halewood between January and the end of March as it tries to prioritise its most profitable models, said industry sources.
Rocket Lab, Lufax Holding And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT to report a quarterly loss at $1.23 per share on revenue of $9.49 million before the opening bell. Neptune Wellness shares gained 3.1% to $0.85 in after-hours trading.
How Does a Turbo Wastegate Work?
Adobe StockIt's job is similar to the blow-off valve, except on the exhaust side.
Beats' best workout earbuds hit lowest ever price at Amazon on Black Friday
You can own a pair of Beats Fit Pro true wireless headphones for less, thanks to the retail giant's Black Friday sale
electrek.co
Silent Yachts launches all-electric, 6-passenger Tender 400 that can hit 20 knots
Solar electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has announced an all-electric tender to support its growing lineup of zero-emissions ships. Despite being a tiny vessel, the SILENT Tender 400 was built with the same design standards as Silent Yachts’ larger boats. Built with carbon fiber and up to 30 kW of electric power, the Tender 400 is light and agile, whether it’s sitting on the stern, or transporting up to six people to and from shore. Have a look.
Comments / 0