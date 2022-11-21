ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Honda Civic Type R's Price Tag Lands in Toyota Supra 2.0 Territory

The all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R is almost on sale, and we can almost tell you what it's like to drive the hot hatchback. For now, we can definitely tell you how much the Civic Type R will cost: $43,990. That's quite the leap from the old car's $38,910 base price. As before, it's the most expensive Civic Honda sells, with an MSRP roughly ten thousand bucks higher than the next-priciest 2023 Civics, but it's also the most powerful Civic you can buy. In fact, with 315 hp, it's the most powerful Honda you can purchase in America.
TechCrunch

Everything that stood out to us at the 2022 LA Auto Show

The auto show didn’t quite capture the energy of those heady pre-COVID pandemic days, although it was much livelier than last year. Electric vehicles, and the greenwashing that often comes with it, took center stage, and hydrogen fuel cell technology made a few cameos. There were even several startups that showed up to reveal electric restomods, 3D printing tech and three-wheeler design.
CAR AND DRIVER

Genesis Reveals 2023 GV70 EV for the U.S., and It'll Be Built Here

The electric version of the Genesis GV70, called the Electrified GV70, will start production soon. It will be built at Hyundai's plant in Montgomery, Alabama, starting in December. Pricing isn't available yet, but we know the Electrified GV70 will be sold only in eight states at first. After announcing an...
insideevs.com

Tesla Appears To Have Ordered Plethora Of New TSMC Self-Driving Chips

It seems Tesla CEO Elon Musk is determined to "solve" self-driving, and Tesla has been working on its Autopilot system and Full Self-Driving Beta capability for years. As we recently reported, the US EV maker is now moving forward with its single-stack FSD Beta Version 11, and reports suggest the company has also placed a huge order for chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC).
CNN

Tesla recalls more than 80,000 cars sold in China

Tesla Inc is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced from as early as 2013, for software and seat belt issues, a statement by the Chinese market regulator revealed on Friday.
TechRadar

Our favorite Black Friday OLED TV deal is back down to a record-low price

We've spotted some incredible Black Friday TV deals in the lead-up to Black Friday proper, and one of our favorite OLED displays just received a massive price drop at Best Buy. The brilliant LG A2 OLED TV is on sale and back down to a record-low price of $569.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab). That's a whopping $730 discount and one of the most affordable price tags on an OLED display, making it our favorite Black Friday TV deal.
constructiontechnology.media

‘Significant milestone’ for Cat’s battery electric mining truck

Caterpillar says that it has successfully demonstrated its first battery electric 793 large mining truck with support from key mining customers participating in the company’s Early Learner program. Participants of the program with definitive electrification agreements include BHP, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont Corporation, Rio Tinto and Teck Resources Limited. These customers...
CAR AND DRIVER

Is This Beautiful Concept with Butterfly Doors the Mazda Miata EV?

Mazda today teased a sports car concept called the "Vision Study Model" that we hope hints at a future Miata EV. The beautiful coupe concept features butterfly doors, bulging fenders, and proportions that appear Miata-esque. The "Vision Study Model" was shown as part of Mazda's presentation on its updated electrification...
CAR AND DRIVER

No Oil, Still Greasy: Domino's Is Adding 800 Chevy Bolt EVs to Its Delivery Fleet

Domino’s will start delivering pizzas using Chevy Bolt EVs this month, with the fleet expanding to more than 800 Bolts in 2023. Domino's says advantages are zero tailpipe emissions, reduced maintenance costs, and the ability to add delivery drivers who don’t own a personal vehicle. The Bolt EV...
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2023 Pilot Is Honda's Most-Capable SUV Ever, But It's Also Pricey

Honda has significantly improved the 2023 Honda Pilot midsize SUV on paper, growing in size to offer more cargo and passenger room and now offering more power, trim features, and options than ever before. The question, however, always comes down to price, and with these improvements comes a slight bump for the Pilot that now places further from reach than the Toyota Highlander, Kia Telluride, and Subaru Ascent three-row competitors. So is it worth it?
electrek.co

Club Car’s fancy new electric golf cart looks like a living room on wheels

Club Car is one of the country’s biggest golf cart makers, and now the brand has just unveiled a slick new line of high-end electric vehicles that are more like open-air electric cars. Just don’t call the Club Car Cru a “car.”. In fact, these technically aren’t...
The Guardian

Carmaker JLR reducing its production at UK factories until spring

Jaguar Land Rover is cutting production at its UK factories until the spring in a sign of its continued struggle to source semiconductors amid the global shortage. The carmaker, whose chief executive, Thierry Bolloré, last week announced his resignation, has decided to cut production at factories in Solihull and Halewood between January and the end of March as it tries to prioritise its most profitable models, said industry sources.
Benzinga

Rocket Lab, Lufax Holding And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT to report a quarterly loss at $1.23 per share on revenue of $9.49 million before the opening bell. Neptune Wellness shares gained 3.1% to $0.85 in after-hours trading.
electrek.co

Silent Yachts launches all-electric, 6-passenger Tender 400 that can hit 20 knots

Solar electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has announced an all-electric tender to support its growing lineup of zero-emissions ships. Despite being a tiny vessel, the SILENT Tender 400 was built with the same design standards as Silent Yachts’ larger boats. Built with carbon fiber and up to 30 kW of electric power, the Tender 400 is light and agile, whether it’s sitting on the stern, or transporting up to six people to and from shore. Have a look.

