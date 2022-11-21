Read full article on original website
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Austin police talk about case involving homeless man with chainsaw
AUSTIN, Texas - Two weeks ago, FOX 7 told you about neighbors in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt who were concerned about a homeless man. They say he was cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. Last week, neighbors said they haven't seen signs of the man. His structures are cleared...
APD search warrant: Missing 34-year-old presumed dead after search of apartment
Missing person Justin Haden, 34, is presumed dead after a search of his apartment. Another man is believed to have tampered with his corpse.
Man shot, killed in Pflugerville; police investigating
Pflugerville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex.
Police looking for woman they say stole from south Austin Walmart, attacked employee
It happened at the Walmart located at 710 E. Ben White Blvd. on Oct. 20 at 5:21 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured footage of her exiting the store.
Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
Man charged over 4 years after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in east Austin
A man was charged over four years after a hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in east Austin, according to court records from Nov. 17.
Child involved in auto-pedestrian crash in Hudson Bend area, ATCEMS said
Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter that CPR was in progress for a pediatric patient at 4:48 p.m. and that STAR Flight was also responding.
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
APD: 28 year old dies after fight near brewery, investigation underway
Austin police are investigating after a 28-year-old man died in north Austin on Nov. 6.
2 children, 6 adults involved in rollover crash in Leander
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
'Please reach out' | Police, family appeal for information in Barton Springs homicide investigation
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a man found shot to death by his car in the parking lot at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool on Aug. 25 is asking for anyone who may know something to come forward. Austin police are still searching for leads in the...
Rollover crash in east Austin sends 5 to the hospital

KVUE
Austinites hold vigil for victims of Colorado Springs shooting
The shooting at Club Q left five people dead and more than a dozen injured. In Austin, community members held a vigil to mourn the victims.
Man dies after crash with parked vehicle in north Austin
APD officers responded to the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow around 11:34 a.m. when an SUV crashed into an unoccupied vehicle.
8 People Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a rollover crash that injured eight people. The crash happened in the 6400 block of 183 Toll on Wednesday evening around 5:19 p.m. According to ATCEMS, two children and three adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox7austin.com
Man dies after police say he was thrown from a vehicle in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man died after he was found with head injuries in North Austin. Police said on Nov. 6, around 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery at 10420 Metric Blvd. When...
KWTX
Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
Vehicle containing passenger submerged in water, no injuries reported
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been rescued after being submerged in water inside their vehicle, according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS). At 11:12 a.m. on Nov. 24, ATCEMS tweeted that a vehicle, containing one person, was submerged in a body of water. Medics were called out to the Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park to assist in rescue.
KWTX
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
Austin store holds vigil after Colorado gay club shooting
The Little Gay Shop, located at 828 Airport Blvd., shared on social media that it will host a community gathering and vigil at 6 p.m. Neighbors are asked to attend and show support for Club Q in Colorado Springs, the space where a gunman went in Saturday night and killed five people and hurt more than a dozen others.
KVUE
