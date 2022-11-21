ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Austin police talk about case involving homeless man with chainsaw

AUSTIN, Texas - Two weeks ago, FOX 7 told you about neighbors in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt who were concerned about a homeless man. They say he was cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. Last week, neighbors said they haven't seen signs of the man. His structures are cleared...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Man dies after police say he was thrown from a vehicle in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man died after he was found with head injuries in North Austin. Police said on Nov. 6, around 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery at 10420 Metric Blvd. When...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Vehicle containing passenger submerged in water, no injuries reported

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been rescued after being submerged in water inside their vehicle, according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS). At 11:12 a.m. on Nov. 24, ATCEMS tweeted that a vehicle, containing one person, was submerged in a body of water. Medics were called out to the Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park to assist in rescue.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

Austin store holds vigil after Colorado gay club shooting

The Little Gay Shop, located at 828 Airport Blvd., shared on social media that it will host a community gathering and vigil at 6 p.m. Neighbors are asked to attend and show support for Club Q in Colorado Springs, the space where a gunman went in Saturday night and killed five people and hurt more than a dozen others.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy