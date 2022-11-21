ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Confirms Presidential Run, Enlists Milo Yiannopoulos for His 2024 Campaign

By Rania Aniftos
 2 days ago

After unsuccessfully running for president in 2020, Kanye West is giving it another go in 2024.

The rapper confirmed his upcoming campaign to paparazzi over the weekend, according to Consequence of Sound. “Yes… It’s simple…. It’s just we’re moving toward the future,” he said when asked if he’s running.

Additionally, Ye revealed that alt-right political figure Milo Yiannopoulos “is working on the campaign.” Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart senior editor, most recently worked as an intern for Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

West and Yiannopoulos have yet to post on their social medias about their political relationship.

On July 4, 2020, the rapper announced the launch of his long-shot presidential campaign under the “Birthday Party” banner. After registering for the party late , making only one major campaign appearance to go with two last-minute video ads , he only got on the ballot in 12 states — leading to only 70,000 votes total.

It’s been a particularly controversial year for West, full of antisemitic rants, violent rhetoric against Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, and promoting a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt while premiering his Yeezy line at Paris Fashion Week.

Ye also threw repeated racial slurs at Daily Show host Trevor Noah, criticized comedian D.L. Hughley’s style and slammed Kid Cudi for being friends with Davidson. The posts have all since been deleted.

