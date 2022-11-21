ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The project promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront & the global construction industry

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A billion-dollar development project is promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront, and the global construction industry. In an exclusive story with News 4, the development group shared new details, including what companies are expanding to St. Louis to be a part of the project.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Illinois Police Brings Thanksgiving Dinner to St. Louis Families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and Illinois State Police are sending out their love to families in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police fundraised over $800 for four separate East St. Louis families, in the aims to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to those most in need. Illinois State Police trooper, Calvin Dye and Special Agent Scott Wobbe, hand-delivered the food, drinks, and desserts to the families on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who was in his 30s, shot and not conscious or breathing around 5 p.m. at Vernon and Union in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former St. Louis Mills Mall has new owner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans for the redevelopment of the former St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood are moving forward now that the building has a new owner. Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) purchased the building and plans to use half as a business park and the other half will be used by St. Louis POWERplex as part of an amateur youth sports complex.
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
PLANetizen

$323 Million Waterfront Project Cruising Along in St. Louis

Lighthouse Point will be constructed just to the north of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, in the upper right of the image shown here. | marekuliasz / Shutterstock. “The Board of Aldermen on Friday passed legislation to help finance a proposed $323 million marina complex with hotels, restaurants and an indoor waterpark on St. Louis' far northern riverfront,” reports Mark Schlinkmann for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving

News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City to hold town hall with finalists for police chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City will be holding a town hall in December with the finalists for the police chief job. The town hall will be held at Vashon High School on December 6 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can select which topics they would like to see covered at the town hall by clicking here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
