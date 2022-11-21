Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
Related
KMOV
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The project promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront & the global construction industry
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A billion-dollar development project is promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront, and the global construction industry. In an exclusive story with News 4, the development group shared new details, including what companies are expanding to St. Louis to be a part of the project.
'We are scared for our lives': Downtown St. Louis residents beg for safety improvements
ST. LOUIS — Casandra Hodges faced the floor out of fear Tuesday night. After hearing multiple gunshots, she dropped to the ground for safety in her apartment. "I heard the gunshots, it sounded like tah tah tah," Hodges tells 5 On Your Side. Wednesday morning, the noise is still...
KMOV
Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
KMOV
Illinois Police Brings Thanksgiving Dinner to St. Louis Families
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and Illinois State Police are sending out their love to families in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police fundraised over $800 for four separate East St. Louis families, in the aims to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to those most in need. Illinois State Police trooper, Calvin Dye and Special Agent Scott Wobbe, hand-delivered the food, drinks, and desserts to the families on Tuesday.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who was in his 30s, shot and not conscious or breathing around 5 p.m. at Vernon and Union in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.
KMOV
Former St. Louis Mills Mall has new owner
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans for the redevelopment of the former St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood are moving forward now that the building has a new owner. Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) purchased the building and plans to use half as a business park and the other half will be used by St. Louis POWERplex as part of an amateur youth sports complex.
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
Police looking for suspect in south St. Louis early morning crash
The driver of a car involved in a rollover incident on Magnolia and Nebraska Avenue is wanted by police.
KMOV
Artists across the Metro remember young lives lost to gun violence on both sides of the river
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Artists across the Metro are documenting the young lives lost to gun violence on both sides of the river. “This is a picture of innocence. This could have been a doctor, a politician, or the next president of the United States. We’ll never know,” says artist David Ottinger.
Barriers remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis
This is part one of a two-part series on the barriers to the condition of people experiencing homelessness this winter. 5 On Your Side has reported on issues impacting people facing homelessness throughout the City of St. Louis, among others across the United States. COVID-19 lockdowns of schools and non-essential...
$40M St. Louis facility opens to help people with homelessness and HIV/AIDS
DOORWAYS offers its clients a place to live and a lot of other services, like mental health care, help finding work, a food pantry, and access to a pharmacist, all in one place.
PLANetizen
$323 Million Waterfront Project Cruising Along in St. Louis
Lighthouse Point will be constructed just to the north of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, in the upper right of the image shown here. | marekuliasz / Shutterstock. “The Board of Aldermen on Friday passed legislation to help finance a proposed $323 million marina complex with hotels, restaurants and an indoor waterpark on St. Louis' far northern riverfront,” reports Mark Schlinkmann for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Police: Man drove kidnapped woman and kids around St. Louis area while delivering food orders
CLAYTON, Mo. — A Fenton man has been charged after police say he kidnapped his wife and two young children at gunpoint over the weekend and drove them around the St. Louis area while making food deliveries. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Jaquan Banks, a...
KMOV
West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving
News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
FOX2now.com
Blues honors students, staff, first responders involved in CVPA school shooting
As St. Louis continues to heal following last month's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, the Blues honored members of the CVPA community at their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Blues honors students, staff, first responders involved …. As St. Louis continues to heal following...
KSDK
Man dead, another injured after Wednesday shooting near St. Louis' West End neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot Wednesday evening near St. Louis' West End and Academy/Sherman Park neighborhoods, which resulted in the death of one man only blocks from Forest Park. It happened at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Union Boulevard. One man in...
KMOV
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson execution will go as planned; more people asking for clemency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For more than a decade, Kevin Johnson has sat on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. As more people ask for clemency in Johnson’s case, Governor Parson tells News 4 the execution will continue as planned. Johnson is facing execution...
KMOV
St. Louis City to hold town hall with finalists for police chief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City will be holding a town hall in December with the finalists for the police chief job. The town hall will be held at Vashon High School on December 6 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can select which topics they would like to see covered at the town hall by clicking here.
Man shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Tuesday night
A fatal shooting took place Tuesday night.
KMOV
St. Louis police turn to technology to catch criminals, but are surveillance cameras actually working?
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local police departments, looking to nab criminals, are turning more to technology. They’re putting their own cameras on street corners and in the sky, but they’re doing so in secret, which has some people questioning why there’s not more transparency on the technology, funded by your tax dollars.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0