Louise Patterson, wife of former COGIC presiding bishop, set the standard

Louise Patterson, wife of G. E. Patterson, was presiding bishop of the Church of God in Christ, the largest Pentecostal denomination in the world, died Sunday, Nov. 20, in Memphis after a short illness. She was 84. (courtesy Temple of Deliverance COGIC)

Louise Patterson was the welcoming committee at Temple of Deliverance Church of God in Christ here and later for millions of COGIC members while her husband, G. E. Patterson, was presiding bishop of the largest Pentecostal denomination in the world.

Her graciousness and sense of style set a new standard for how to be an effective first lady. When her husband died in 2007, Mrs. Patterson, “Sister Lou” to hundreds, took over as president/CEO of Bountiful Blessings Ministries, including hosting its weekly radio broadcast on WBBP-1480 AM radio, the station he founded in Memphis.

Mrs. Patterson died Sunday, Nov. 20, in Memphis after a short illness. She was 84.

“She will always be a signature personality in all of our hearts,” Bishop Brandon Porter said. “Mother Patterson was beloved by the men and women of the Church in God in Christ.”

Bishop G. E. Patterson, memorialized in a street named for him Downtown, served as presiding bishop of the COGIC denomination from 2000 to 2007. He was beloved as a charismatic personality who instinctively found common ground with people, said Bobby White, vice president of Bountiful Blessings.

People forget, White said, that G.E. Patterson had left COGIC over “family disagreements” about how the church should be run.

“He was almost like the black sheep of the family for leaving the Church of God in Christ,” White said, “and actually being independent for 13 years.

“People don’t recognize that she was right there with him during those years of struggle and uncertainty,” he said.

In the 1980s, G.E. Patterson, by then well-known as the founder of the Temple of Deliverance, was invited back into the COGIC fold by his uncle, J.O. Patterson.

“He came back, not because he needed the Church of God in Christ, but obviously the Church of God in Christ needed him,” White said.

Today, the denomination has 8.8 million members, only slightly larger than it was under G.E. Patterson.

By that time, Louise and G.E. Patterson, who lived in Whitehaven, had built the Temple of Deliverance at what is now 369 E. G.E. Patterson Ave., attracting congregants from a swath of denominations.

She traveled with her husband. She led classes and conferences and was particularly critical in helping wives of new bishops manage their larger roles.

“In my opinion, Louise Patterson revolutionized the role of a first lady in a church. She was extremely active in the building of the ministry at Temple of Deliverance and instrumental in the success of the church,” said Bishop Charles Harrison Mason Patterson, great-grandson of COGIC founder Charles Harrison Mason and cousin to G.E. Patterson.

“But Mother Patterson, in her own right, was an excellent and superb teacher and preacher of the gospel,” he said.

She was known across the denomination for her beauty and class and the stately way in which she carried herself, Patterson said.

“She really brought forth a generation of ladies in the church.”

She was recognized on the stage of national denomination meetings and convocations, and as the wife of G.E. Patterson, she continued to have a place on national COGIC stages after his death.

“She had a very unique way of connecting with women of all ages, concerning real-life issues,” Porter said. “She would often share her personal testimony and human experiences about life.”

The transparency, he said, encouraged people.

In 2016, Mrs. Patterson gave some of her husband’s personal effects to Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, saying she was speechless that his life and accomplishments were being honored in that way.

After his death, she rose quickly to take charge of the ministry corporation, including making sure his archived sermons continued to air on radio and television.

The platforms now also include YouTube and Facebook.

But her particular emphasis was in welcoming people to church, who often felt like they belonged because she personally greeted and hugged them, White said.

“Temple of Deliverance, when it started out, wasn’t a traditional church. There were folks whose backgrounds was Episcopalian, Methodist, Baptist, Church of God in Christ,” he said.

“She was the perfect personality because she was so welcoming. And it wasn’t about their personal pedigrees, where they came from or their background,” White said.

One of his fond memories is the work Mrs. Patterson did to connect elderly members, including his own mother, to young families in the congregation.

She asked younger members to adopt senior members and build a bond of friendship, which included checking in on them if they lived alone.

The culmination was a holiday dinner Mrs. Patterson planned every year for the friend groups.

“It created this little connective tissue where now that family is checking in on an elderly member, and not just during the holidays. It was very impactful,” White said.

“That’s just the type of love she had for people. I think that was emblematic of the type of love she had for people and how she shared.”

Mrs. Patterson leaves her sister, Frances Kelly, brother, Ronnie Dowdy and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements are pending.