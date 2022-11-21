Somerset mayor joining crowded GOP primary field for Kentucky Governor

The mayor of Somerset is joining an already crowded field of Republican candidates for Kentucky governor.Alan Keck is holding an event Monday night at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Somerset where he’s officially announcing his candidacy.But a gubernatorial campaign website for Keck is already online.Keck was re-elected to a second term as Somerset mayor in the mid-term electionsheld earlier this month.He’ll join a list of at least eleven other Republican candidates who have so farentered the race to unseat Democratic incumbent governor Andy Beshear.Some of the other Republicans already in the race are Attorney General DanielCameron; former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft; state Rep. Savannah Maddox; and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.The primary election will be held in May.This story has been updated.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.