ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noisecreep

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Noisecreep

Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time

During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Noisecreep

6 Things We Love About Disturbed’s New Album ‘Divisive’

Loudwire is bringing you 6 Things We Love About Disturbed's new album Divisive, out today (Nov 18.) Disturbed has promised that this is a return to early form for them, a la "ooo-ahh-ahh-ahh-ahh" Down With The Sickness form, and we are happy to report that it does not disappoint. Disturbed...
Noisecreep

Ex-Every Time I Die Members Are in the Studio With Well-Known Producer

The year started with Every Time I Die splitting up following a spat with frontman Keith Buckley, but the end of the year could be the start of a path forward for some of the remaining members. Guitarist Jordan Buckley posted video from a recording studio that shows several members of the group working together again.
Noisecreep

See Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead + More Perform at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival

Ozzfest in a variety of forms over the years, and now the initial Ozzfest venture into the virtual world is complete as well. Fan-captured video from the Ozzfest portion of the 2022 Metaverse Music Festival has been circulating on social media and you can check out performances from Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead, while Megadeth and Skid Row participated by airing videos within the virtual performance landscape.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Noisecreep

Type O Negative Drummer Says Band’s Music ‘Deserves Some Kind of Celebration’

Type O Negative's career came to a halt after the 2010 death of frontman Peter Steele, and every so often the idea of a doing something to honor the singer is broached. Former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly discussed the possibility once again of doing something with Sonic Seducer during an interview, making one specific qualification about it.
Noisecreep

Why Guitarist Rob Caggiano Left Anthrax + Joined Volbeat

Current Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano departed Anthrax back in 2013 and almost immediately joined the Danish rockers. He offered an explanation for this decision nearly a decade ago, but time has a way of revealing new perspectives and in a "10 Questions" video interview with Metalshop TV, Caggiano reflected on his exit from the thrash legends as well as what prompted him to take up playing guitar in Volbeat.
Noisecreep

Artists Answer – What Song Are You the Most Proud of?

At Louder Than Life 2022, we caught up with a bunch of bands to ask them which one of their songs are they the most proud of. Here’s what Lamb of God, In Flames, Mastodon, Tetrarch and more had to say. Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe named “King Me”...
Noisecreep

W.A.S.P.’s Blackie Lawless Reveals Where He Got His Stage Name From

It's one of the great names in rock and metal. Blackie Lawless is a name you don't soon forget, but that's not the W.A.S.P. leader's given name. So how did the man born Steven Edward Duren back in 1956 come up with the moniker that most know him by? The singer-guitarist revealed the name's origins during an appearance on the Eddie Trunk podcast, as heard below.
Noisecreep

Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman

Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy