Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Fieldy’s ‘Jesus’ Head Tattoo – Bassist Shows Off Fresh Ink While on Hiatus From Korn
Over the weekend, founding Korn bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, who's been on hiatus from the band since last year, showed off what looked like a new tattoo on his head. In a photo he shared on Sunday (Nov. 6), the musician has the sides of his dome freshly shaved, with the name "Jesus" tattooed across one side of his head in bold script.
Power Goes Out, So Stryper Play With Tiny Battery-Powered Amps Instead
Battling against the dark is the figurative concept that has defined Christian metal band Stryper, but at a recent show at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, the group literally fought through the darkness, playing with tiny battery powered practice amps amid a power outage. The band has...
6 Things We Love About Disturbed’s New Album ‘Divisive’
Loudwire is bringing you 6 Things We Love About Disturbed's new album Divisive, out today (Nov 18.) Disturbed has promised that this is a return to early form for them, a la "ooo-ahh-ahh-ahh-ahh" Down With The Sickness form, and we are happy to report that it does not disappoint. Disturbed...
Ex-Every Time I Die Members Are in the Studio With Well-Known Producer
The year started with Every Time I Die splitting up following a spat with frontman Keith Buckley, but the end of the year could be the start of a path forward for some of the remaining members. Guitarist Jordan Buckley posted video from a recording studio that shows several members of the group working together again.
Dolly Parton Dressed Like Judas Priest at Closing All-Star Song at Rock Hall Ceremony
A few months ago, all Rob Halford said he wanted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a selfie with Dolly Parton, but he ended up with so much more. The Metal God was invited to sing with Parton during her performance of the hit "Jolene," where she actually dressed like a member of Judas Priest.
Motionless in White Singer Picks Which ‘Angriest’ Metallica Song He’d Like to Cover
You can count Motionless in White's Chris Motionless among the many in the music industry with fandom and respect for Metallica. During a recent chat with KCAL 96.7 Wired in the Empire host RadioActive Mike Z, the discussion turned to Metallica, with Motionless revealing which song in the band's catalogue that he would love to cover.
See Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead + More Perform at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival
Ozzfest in a variety of forms over the years, and now the initial Ozzfest venture into the virtual world is complete as well. Fan-captured video from the Ozzfest portion of the 2022 Metaverse Music Festival has been circulating on social media and you can check out performances from Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead, while Megadeth and Skid Row participated by airing videos within the virtual performance landscape.
Type O Negative Drummer Says Band’s Music ‘Deserves Some Kind of Celebration’
Type O Negative's career came to a halt after the 2010 death of frontman Peter Steele, and every so often the idea of a doing something to honor the singer is broached. Former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly discussed the possibility once again of doing something with Sonic Seducer during an interview, making one specific qualification about it.
Zakk Wylde Reveals Some Pantera Setlist Songs, Is Using YouTube to Learn Them
Pantera will play their first tribute show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Mexico and Zakk Wylde has been getting ready by turning to YouTube tutorials to help learn some of the songs. He's also revealed a handful of tracks that will likely enter the setlist next month.
Why Guitarist Rob Caggiano Left Anthrax + Joined Volbeat
Current Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano departed Anthrax back in 2013 and almost immediately joined the Danish rockers. He offered an explanation for this decision nearly a decade ago, but time has a way of revealing new perspectives and in a "10 Questions" video interview with Metalshop TV, Caggiano reflected on his exit from the thrash legends as well as what prompted him to take up playing guitar in Volbeat.
Download Metallica’s Complete Old-School Concert Honoring Jonny and Marsha Zazula
On Sunday, Nov. 6, Metallica stormed the stage at Hard Rock Live, a 7,000-seat theater in Hollywood, Fla., for an absolutely unforgettable night. For nearly two hours, Metallica tore through their early catalog as they paid tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula. To call it a special night would be...
Artists Answer – What Song Are You the Most Proud of?
At Louder Than Life 2022, we caught up with a bunch of bands to ask them which one of their songs are they the most proud of. Here’s what Lamb of God, In Flames, Mastodon, Tetrarch and more had to say. Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe named “King Me”...
Here’s an Exclusive First Look at Funko’s New Pantera Pop! Figures Set
Just a few weeks before the first Pantera celebration performance is set to take place, pop culture lifestyle brand Funko has unveiled a new Pantera set of Pop! Rocks vinyl figures as part of their virtual Popapalooza event, and we're giving you an exclusive first look at it. The collection...
John 5 Plays Motley Crue’s ‘Too Fast for Love’ for 41st Album Anniversary, His Cat Doesn’t Look Amused
John 5, newly-minted Motley Crue guitarist and former Rob Zombie axeman, is warming up for next year's shows with the hair metal legends and played some of the title track to the Too Fast For Love debut in honor of its 41st anniversary. And his hairless cat did not look amused in the slightest.
Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Thinks ‘Selling Multiple Versions’ of Album to Boost Chart Numbers Is ‘Fan Abuse’
This week, Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows equated the practice of artists selling multiple versions of an album to get better placement on music charts with what he called "Fan Abuse." And though the rock star wasn't necessarily singling out Taylor Swift, her fans on Twitter reportedly came for him...
W.A.S.P.’s Blackie Lawless Reveals Where He Got His Stage Name From
It's one of the great names in rock and metal. Blackie Lawless is a name you don't soon forget, but that's not the W.A.S.P. leader's given name. So how did the man born Steven Edward Duren back in 1956 come up with the moniker that most know him by? The singer-guitarist revealed the name's origins during an appearance on the Eddie Trunk podcast, as heard below.
Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman
Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
