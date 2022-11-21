Read full article on original website
GM Mexico Head Says Country Will Miss 2030 EV Production Target
In order to adapt to the changing automotive world, GM has set a goal to launch 30 new EVs worldwide by calendar year 2025. In order to facilitate this goal and expand EV production even further by 2030, GM is working with countries like Mexico to boost production levels. Now, it seems as though Mexico won’t reach its own 2030 EV target.
We Render A Hypothetical Cadillac Celestiq Coupe
General Motors unveiled the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq production vehicle last month, pulling the sheets on Cadillac‘s all-new, all-electric halo sedan. While the new Cadillac Celestiq can certainly turn some heads, we got to wondering – what would it look like as a two-door coupe?. Before we begin, it...
Next-Generation Chevy Traverse To Appear In 2023
The recent GM Investor Day presented the direction in which the Detroit-based automaker is headed over the next few years. In addition to financial news, information on upcoming vehicles was shared, including confirmation that GM is working on the next generation of the Chevy Traverse crossover. As announced by GM...
2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Launches In Japan
General Motors has just launched the new 2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition in Japan, a limited special edition with a contrasting black and white finish accentuating the commanding presence of Cadillac‘s full-size SUV. The new 2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition in Japan is limited to only 30...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Next-Gen Chevy Equinox On The Way For 2024
The Chevy Equinox crossover received a mid-cycle enhancement (otherwise known as an update, refresh, or facelift) for the 2022 model year, with the current 2023 model year introducing only a few updates and changes compared to fully refreshed 2022 model year. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the next-generation Chevy Equinox will arrive in 2024.
GM Releases Fix For 2023 Cadillac XT5 Sealer Adhesion Failure Issue
GM has issued a service bulletin to fix the internal seam and underbody sealers in 2023 Cadillac XT5 models. The problem: during adhesion testing in-plant, the internal seam and underbody sealer may have failed. The hazards: if the internal seam and underbody sealer were to have failed, then the vehicle’s...
General Motors Launches New Consolidated GM Genuine Parts And ACDelco Website
GM has just launched a new website, a merging GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco parts into a single location. This consolidation will serve as a one-stop-shop for OEM parts and the only GM-approved aftermarket parts supplier. The new website has a fresh and simplified look and feel, highlighting GM Genuine...
All-New Chevy FNR-XE Concept Sedan Debuts In China
During the presentation of its plan for mass deployment of Ultium-based EVs in China, General Motors unveiled the all-new Chevy FNR-XE Concept – Chevrolet‘s first all-electric sedan in concept format. The all-new Chevy FNR-XE Concept sedan made its world debut on November 22nd during GM China Tech Day...
eBay Prohibits Sale Of Non-Emissions-Compliant Tuning Parts And Accessories
The automotive aftermarket community recently received another blow, as eBay has banned the sale of any tuning device that defeats the factory emissions systems. According to a report from Road & Track, eBay policy states that any part that has the ability to render a factory emissions system inoperative is banned from being posted for sale on the site. Applicable toward hardware and software alike, this change in policy is believed to have taken place sometime in 2022. Banned products include:
2023 Jeep Compass gets a new 2.0-liter turbo four at 200 horsepower
In April, Jeep boss Jim Morrison said the Compass — just above the Renegade in the brand hierarchy — would put something new under the hood before the year is out. At long last, the new powertrain is here. Out goes the 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder Tigershark with 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque, in comes a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the Global Medium Engine family making 200 hp and 221 lb-ft.
Chevy Bolt EV Receives 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Award
Considering the current state of the new- and used-car market, resale value is more important to customers than ever before. To help prospective buyers decide which vehicles lose less value than others over time, J.D Power has just released its 2023 ALG Residual Value awards, and the Chevy Bolt EV is among the honored.
Cadillac Lyriq Among North American Utility Vehicle Of The Year Finalists
The all-electric Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover was recently announced as a finalist in the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards. The Lyriq will next face off against the Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6 for top honors in the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year category.
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Flexible Rack System Revealed
Production of the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger is in full swing after the very first units began rolling off the line at the Ford Thailand Manufacturing plant earlier this year. Since then, next-gen Ranger production has begun at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, with FoMoCo also working to ramp up its capacity amid high demand for the new model. Ranger production will soon begin at the Pacheo Assembly plant and Michigan Assembly plant as well, with the all-new pickup launching in North America in 2023 for the 2024 model year. The Blue Oval previously promised that a bevy of new parts and accessories for the next-generation Ford Ranger will be available, and that list now includes the recently-revealed flexible rack system for the mid-size hauler, which will launch for select models in 2023.
LG Energy Solution To Build Tennessee Battery Cathode Plant To Supply GM
South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has announced that it is investing more than $3 billion to construct a new battery cathode factory in Tennessee. The new factory will supply components for use in GM’s range of Ultium-powered EVs. Per a recent report from Reuters, the new LG...
Buick Envision Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In November 2022
In November 2022, a Buick Envision discount offers low-interest financing for up to 72 months on 2022 and 2023 Envision models, plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days on the 2022 Buick Envision. In addition, the Tri-Shield brand offers a special lease program for $299 per month for 36 months...
Amazon workers are planning a strike on Black Friday demanding fair pay and an end to unsafe practices
In 40 countries, Amazon workers plan to protest as part of the "Make Amazon Pay" movement over what they say is unfair pay and unsafe practices.
Chevy LCF 3500 And 4500 Recalled For Incorrect Transmission Control Module Calibration
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2021 and 2022 Chevy LCF or Low Cab Forward 3500 and 4500 vehicles due to an issue related to the Transmission Control Module (TCM) of the GM MYD 6L90-E six-speed automatic transmission. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with the 6.6L...
Domino’s Adding 800 Chevy Bolt EV Delivery Vehicles To Its Fleet
The Chevy Bolt EV is a great choice for anyone looking for an all-electric solution to get around town both quickly and easily. Now, Domino’s is getting in on the action with plans to add 800 new Chevy Bolt EVs to its delivery fleet. According to Domino’s, 100 examples...
