Marion County, WV

2 charged after deputies find drugs while looking for stolen vehicle

By C. Allan
 2 days ago

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were arrested in Marion County over the weekend after deputies found drugs while looking for a stolen vehicle.

On Nov. 19, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department received information about a stolen vehicle in White Hall, according to a criminal complaint.

Larry Shephard

When deputies arrived to a residence on Pickens Lane, they confirmed the stolen vehicle was there and then made contact with Larry Shephard, 39, and Mindy Martin, 23, both of Fairmont, deputies said.

Upon speaking with Shephard, he stated that “a male dropped his car off three weeks ago,” and Martin said the vehicle “had been there for several weeks,” according to the complaint.

Man charged with stabbing another man 4 times at Webster County home

Deputies then performed a search of the residence, during which time they located a set of digital scales, weights, a “bag of heroin” and “several” small bags; during a search of the vehicle, deputies located a pillow that “matched pillows in the residence,” as well as “engine parts that belonged to the stolen vehicle,” deputies said.

Shephard and Martin have been charged with possession with intent to deliver as a result of the incident. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail: Shepherd on $250,000 bond and Martin on $200,012 bond.

Due to a technical issue on the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority website, Martin’s mugshot is not available at this time.

