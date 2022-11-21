ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Election by the Numbers: Breakdown of how many votes didn’t count in Taylor County and why

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206EEo_0jJ4D1YP00

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A canvass of the recent 2022 November Elections shows nearly 40,000 voters cast ballots in Taylor County, but some of their votes didn’t count.

In total, 39,605 votes were cast in Taylor County during the election November 8, 2022, which is nearly half of the 86,137 registered voters.

22 of these voters were considered “fleeing”, meaning their votes didn’t count because they put their ballot in their pocket or purse and walked out without finishing the voting process.

Although volunteers try to prevent this from happening, there is no way for them to catch everyone, and it doesn’t mean that everyone will be compliant. One fleeing voter was confronted and reminded that he needed to scan his ballot before leaving for it to count, but he refused, saying he wanted a copy to keep.

Abilene becomes Texas’ latest Sanctuary City for the Unborn

77 votes that were officially cast also didn’t count because the voters were not registered anywhere or were registered outside of Taylor County.

Lastly, 102 provisional ballots were cast, most of which were the result of a glitch in the Texas Department of Public Safety voter registration system. 25 of these 102 provisional ballots did end up reaching legitimacy and counted toward the election.

Taylor County also played a part in re-electing candidates to key Texas positions, with 76.94% of local voters showing support for Republicans in statewide races.

Police only had to be called to Taylor County polling locations twice, for minor issues such as people who wanted to film the voting process with their phones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
myfoxzone.com

Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7. Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday

SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘The demand is very high’: North Abilene training center teaches future wind techs repair, rescue techniques

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the rapidly expanding field of wind energy, jobs are plentiful and technicians are in high demand – especially in Texas. That’s where Safety Technology USA (STL) steps in to fill the gap with certification and technical skills. “We teach them how to work at heights safely, and then, in the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene area walk-through light displays, Santa sightings & more 2022 holiday events

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – There’s nothing quite like Christmas in the Big Country. From meeting Santa’s magical reindeer at the Abilene Zoo’s celebration, to driving through incredible light displays at Abilene’s Field of Dreams or Lake Brownwood – there’s no doubt about that glittery Christmas feeling already being felt in the air. Here’s a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating aggravated robbery at southside business

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a southside business Monday. According to a press release, an employee at a business in the 3200 Block of South 14th Street stated a man entered the business a brandished a weapon, demanding cash.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene axe throwing group works to go pro

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When most people think about sports, they picture football, soccer, baseball, or maybe some others, but axe throwing isn’t usually the first sport which may come to mind. However, one group of Abileneans is looking to make it big as professional axe throwers. On a typical day at Abilene Axe Company, you […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Brownwood is taking every opponent they face seriously

The Brownwood Lions are coming to Abilene to take on Wichita Falls in the Regional semifinals. The Lions are the hottest team in the region in Class 4A Division I. Head coach Sammy Burnett’s team is riding a six-game winning streak and are winning game by an average of 41 points.
BROWNWOOD, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Wednesday November 25th

Great looking weather will continue for the next few days despite a weak front moving through the area on Thanksgiving Day. Expect near seasonal conditions each day with cool nights on tap. For your Wednesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of only 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 48 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy