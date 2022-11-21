Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley stores prepare for anticipated Thanksgiving weekend shopping rush
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stores across the Roanoke Valley are getting ready for a shopping rush over the next few days. Grocery and retail stores are making sure customers are served quickly and safely. Roanoke Co-Op’s marketing manager explained how employees are ready to keep the shelves stocked and the...
WDBJ7.com
Dozens of local organizations decorate trees for Hotel Roanoke’s ‘Fashion for Evergreens’ event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center is getting in the holiday spirit with its annual tree decorating contest. More than 25 local businesses and organizations are participating in this year’s “Fashion for Evergreens” competition. Community members can vote on their favorite trees by making donations to United Way.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates Thanksgiving with 17th annual Drumstick Dash 5k
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 17th annual Drumstick Dash 5k took place Thursday morning. Some roads were closed because of the race, from 6 a.m. until noon. Some of those included Williamson Road, Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue, just to name a few. The race manager says 7,000 people signed...
WDBJ7.com
Sirens & Salutes honors fallen heroes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local non-profit Sirens and Salutes is remembering those men and women who served their communities with the annual Fallen Heroes Christmas Tree. Each year, the organization hangs an ornament on a Christmas tree with each person’s name who was killed in the line of duty. Here @ Home visits with Bill Price, who started the non-profit several years ago. He now erects two trees, one you’ll find in Buchanan and the other at Fashions for Evergreens at The Hotel Roanoke.
Earl Hamner’s Thanksgiving Memory
For several years during the infancy of Blue Ridge Life Magazine (back then Nelson County Life) Earl Hamner wrote poems and stories for us that we luckily got to include in the pages of the magazine. We remained dear friends with Earl until his death back in March of 2016.
WDBJ7.com
Parenting expert has tips for moms for actually enjoying Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gathering with friends and family is an absolute joy; however, for some moms, it can also be overwhelming. Making sure everything is perfect, the food is done on time, and cleanup is a breeze is a burden many moms feel during Thanksgiving. How do you get...
WHSV
Waynesboro area ministry opens cold weather shelter
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) has its shelter doors open wide. The cold weather shelter is starting back at square one, but the ministry is committed to have 35 beds for 20 solid weeks to help those in need. “Homelessness in our area, and throughout...
WDBJ7.com
5 Points Music Sanctuary raising money to buy building
(WDBJ) - 5 Points Music Foundation founder Tyler Godsey joined Here @ Home to talk about its fundraising goal to buy its building. The old church that sits near the corner of Jefferson Street and Maple Ave SW in Roanoke has been converted into a venue space and for the last several years it has hosted events, concerts and other festivals.
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
WSLS
Salem marching band, James River senior to perform in Thanksgiving parades across the country
SALEM, Va. – When you’re watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade, you might spot some local high school bands and performers. In the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade, James River High School senior, Macy Williams, will be playing the alto saxophone with the Great American Marching Band.
WDBJ7.com
Recent report shows boom in business and tourism in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s office of economic development and tourism recently published its annual report, which showed positives in many categories for the Hill City’s post pandemic economy. “It’s always a moment to pause and look back on what the entire world, and country, and region, and...
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
Jimmy Fortune Performs a Christmas Show at The Historic Masonic Theatre
Clifton Forge, Va. (VR) - Jimmy Fortune takes the stage of The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement for Lew DeWitt, after DeWitt heard him singing at a ski resort and recommended him. Following an audition in Nashville, Jimmy was contacted by the Statler Brothers and performed his first show with them on January 28, 1982, in Savannah, Georgia. Due to the debilitating effects of Crohn’s Disease, Lew was unable to return to...
WDBJ7.com
Firefighter offers cooking safety tips for Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is a fun time to gather with friends and family, but a cooking mishap can ruin everything - and could cause injury or a disastrous fire. Brian Clingenpeel from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue joined us on Here @ Home to talk about some easy tips to remember this Thanksgiving.
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident on West Main St./US 460
(from Roanoke County PD) On Tuesday November 22 at 3:40pm, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Thompson was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. As the motorcycle approached slower traffic, it rear ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Mr. Thompson was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
WDBJ7.com
Need a last-minute Thanksgiving ingredient? Here’s what’s open
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several businesses have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving, such as Walmart and Sam’s Club. But what will be open Thanksgiving Day in case you forgot something... or didn’t get enough of it... in earlier shopping?. Here’s a list of full-service grocery stores...
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
NBC 29 News
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
WDBJ7.com
Work out on the go with no equipment needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Traveling over the holidays? Don’t have your gym equipment handy?. We head over to Ferguson Fitness and talk with local trainer Johanna Ferguson about how to get a really good workout without using any equipment. These easy moves will get your heart rate up and...
