WBKO
Med Center employee donates kidney to Bowling Green resident after reposting her story on Facebook
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It all began with a Facebook post asking for help after Bowing Green’s Cindy Murphy discovered she would soon need a new kidney when doctors explained to her that hers was functioning at only 23% in January of 2017. “My doctor said, ‘honey, you’re only...
WBKO
Noah Thompson, Hunter Girl to perform at Glasgow’s Plaza Theatre
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow has announced that several past American Idol contestants will be coming to perform in January. The show will be put on by “Helping the Hardworking” and will take place January 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale...
WBKO
Thanksgiving dinners being served, delivered throughout the area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving meals are being served to the community for those who need a meal. Below are dinners and their times and contact information. LD Ralph Bunche Community Center 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Cave City Senior Center at noon on Thanksgiving Day.
wcluradio.com
Brenda Carol Carver
Brenda Carol Carver, 72, of Glasgow, KY passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ewell and Helen Groce. She was a beloved wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and most important, a faithful Christian. She is survived...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 1st, 2022 credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Bowling Green. Officers say a man and a woman later used the cards to buy several items at the handbag counter in Dillards. The man is seen wearing dark pants, a...
WBKO
Warren Co. Backpack Food Program fundraiser feeds hundreds of kids in need
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are many children everywhere that go hungry each day. The Warren County Backpack Food Program helps feed hundreds in the county. SOKY Patriots, Feeding America, and J.R. Wade of State Farm in Bowling Green work hard to make the fundraiser a success. The program supports Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools to help feed over 750 food-insecure children per week.
WBKO
Med Center employee donates kidney to Bowling Green woman
WBKO
Allen County Intermediate Center collects cereal to combat community hunger
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Allen County Intermediate Center collected boxes of cereal for those in need. This is the school’s first-ever cereal drive and was brought to the school by India Blankenship from Guaranteed Pest Control. The boxes of cereal will be available for children and families that may not have much food outside of school.
lakercountry.com
Several closings of note tomorrow
With today being the first day of Thanksgiving break for Russell County Schools there will also be several closures of note for the actual holiday tomorrow. City halls in Jamestown and Russell Springs, the Russell County Circuit Clerk’s office and the Russell County Courthouse will all be closed for Thanksgiving.
k105.com
Fire destroys Sipes School Rd. home
Multiple fire departments battled a residential fire on Sipes School Road on Sunday. Sunday morning at approximately 9:20, the Caneyville, Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments, along with the Rosine Fire Department and EMS, responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Sipes School Road. Upon arriving...
WBKO
Bowling Green LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado Springs shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has left many people still grieving, including right here in Bowling Green and across the Bluegrass state. During a Colorado Springs drag show at Club-Q on Saturday night, a gunman entered the nightclub and...
k105.com
Fire heavily damages old Leitchfield motel
A fire has heavily damaged an old Leitchfield motel. Tuesday morning at approximately 3:30, the Leitchfield Fire and Police Departments, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to the old Country Side Inn Motel (also formerly the Econo Lodge) in 200 block of Commerce Drive. Upon firefighters arriving,...
lakercountry.com
Russell County Grand Jury indicts 15
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday. Angel Little, 31, of Russell Springs, on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations. Scott R. Swartz, 40,...
lakercountry.com
4 new troopers headed to Columbia’s Post 15
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia is welcoming four new troopers following the most recent graduation of the agency’s basic training academy. New Troopers Timothy Moore and Matthew Lee are from Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County, Trooper Daniel Pierce is from Edmonton in nearby Metcalfe County and Trooper Trey Binder is from Georgetown.
WBKO
BG families receive new Christmas ornaments to replace ones lost in Dec. tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holiday season has begun and with Thanksgiving just a few days away, many people’s thoughts are also turning to Christmas. But for some families in Bowling Green who were affected by December 2021 tornadoes, rebuilding after losing everything can be hard. A little...
k105.com
Leitchfield woman busted with over 15 grams of meth when LPD responds to shoplifting complaint
A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after police found her in possession of over 15 grams of methamphetamine while responding to a shoplifting complaint. Monday night at approximately 10:30, Leitchfield Police Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton responded to Walmart on a shoplifting complaint where multiple individuals stole several items from the store.
WBKO
Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
Man arrested for online threats of mass shootings in western Kentucky
HART COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a Hart County man over the weekend after he allegedly made threats regarding multiple mass shootings in western Kentucky. According to state police, on Nov. 3, KSP Post 3 received a call from a woman regarding threats of a public shooting she received from Joshua Morrison, 30.
WBKO
WKU student charged with strangulation, kidnapping following investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man and WKU student was arrested after an investigation into an assault. Jackson Martin, 21, was charged with kidnapping, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening. Bowling Green police met with a victim on Nov. 19 who said she had been...
