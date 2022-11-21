ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

wcluradio.com

Brenda Carol Carver

Brenda Carol Carver, 72, of Glasgow, KY passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ewell and Helen Groce. She was a beloved wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and most important, a faithful Christian. She is survived...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force

BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 1st, 2022 credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Bowling Green. Officers say a man and a woman later used the cards to buy several items at the handbag counter in Dillards. The man is seen wearing dark pants, a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. Backpack Food Program fundraiser feeds hundreds of kids in need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are many children everywhere that go hungry each day. The Warren County Backpack Food Program helps feed hundreds in the county. SOKY Patriots, Feeding America, and J.R. Wade of State Farm in Bowling Green work hard to make the fundraiser a success. The program supports Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools to help feed over 750 food-insecure children per week.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Allen County Intermediate Center collects cereal to combat community hunger

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Allen County Intermediate Center collected boxes of cereal for those in need. This is the school’s first-ever cereal drive and was brought to the school by India Blankenship from Guaranteed Pest Control. The boxes of cereal will be available for children and families that may not have much food outside of school.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Several closings of note tomorrow

With today being the first day of Thanksgiving break for Russell County Schools there will also be several closures of note for the actual holiday tomorrow. City halls in Jamestown and Russell Springs, the Russell County Circuit Clerk’s office and the Russell County Courthouse will all be closed for Thanksgiving.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Fire destroys Sipes School Rd. home

Multiple fire departments battled a residential fire on Sipes School Road on Sunday. Sunday morning at approximately 9:20, the Caneyville, Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments, along with the Rosine Fire Department and EMS, responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Sipes School Road. Upon arriving...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado Springs shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has left many people still grieving, including right here in Bowling Green and across the Bluegrass state. During a Colorado Springs drag show at Club-Q on Saturday night, a gunman entered the nightclub and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Fire heavily damages old Leitchfield motel

A fire has heavily damaged an old Leitchfield motel. Tuesday morning at approximately 3:30, the Leitchfield Fire and Police Departments, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to the old Country Side Inn Motel (also formerly the Econo Lodge) in 200 block of Commerce Drive. Upon firefighters arriving,...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County Grand Jury indicts 15

A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday. Angel Little, 31, of Russell Springs, on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations. Scott R. Swartz, 40,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

4 new troopers headed to Columbia’s Post 15

Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia is welcoming four new troopers following the most recent graduation of the agency’s basic training academy. New Troopers Timothy Moore and Matthew Lee are from Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County, Trooper Daniel Pierce is from Edmonton in nearby Metcalfe County and Trooper Trey Binder is from Georgetown.
COLUMBIA, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield woman busted with over 15 grams of meth when LPD responds to shoplifting complaint

A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after police found her in possession of over 15 grams of methamphetamine while responding to a shoplifting complaint. Monday night at approximately 10:30, Leitchfield Police Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton responded to Walmart on a shoplifting complaint where multiple individuals stole several items from the store.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU student charged with strangulation, kidnapping following investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man and WKU student was arrested after an investigation into an assault. Jackson Martin, 21, was charged with kidnapping, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening. Bowling Green police met with a victim on Nov. 19 who said she had been...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

