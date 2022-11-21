Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Parade of Lights takes place Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 30th annual Sioux Falls Parade of Lights takes place this Friday. DTSF Events Manager Jared Indahl joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jingle Bell Run takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Taylor Van Emmerik joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning to talk about the event.
dakotanewsnow.com
New retailers, eateries at The Empire Mall in time for holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friends and families are fueling up on holiday meals before getting a head start on Christmas shopping and The Empire Mall is one spot to accomplish that. AS Revival, Jaber Soul, Lauriebelles, and Lovisa, are some of the latest stores added to the mall. If you or the family needs a break from shopping, Gibby’s Arcade can help the kids unwind for a bit, and recently opened Great American Cookies can provide a sweet treat afterward. Director of Marketing and Business Development James Payer says kids and pets will have a good reason to come by the mall to get pictures taken with Santa. There is also an opportunity to get cookies and cocoa with Santa on Saturday, December 3 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The following day, Caring Santa will be at the mall from 9:00 am to 10:30 am for children with special needs.
dakotanewsnow.com
A cool Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The clouds should be on the decrease through the rest of our Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the 30s east and 40s out west. It will be a little breezy, too, with wind gusts around 30 mph. If you’re doing any traveling across...
dakotanewsnow.com
Busiest travel day of the year “smooth sailing” in Sioux Falls
Stephanie Marty is this week's Someone You Should Know. New retailers, eateries at The Empire Mall in time for holidays. Director of Marketing and Business Development James Payer talks about the new places to visit at The Empire Mall and events to look out for. Avera Medical Minute: Lung cancer...
dakotanewsnow.com
Helpline Center prepares for the holiday season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The holidays are filled with celebration but for some it can be a difficult time. Whether it’s losing a loved one or being far away from family and friends. The Helpline Center is here to lend an ear to those who may need...
dakotanewsnow.com
Donations to Feeding South Dakota matched twice Nov. 24
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stiegelmeier family and the Sands family are encouraging the community to donate to Feeding South Dakota by matching donations. If you donate to Feeding South Dakota this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, your donation will be tripled, thanks to the generous Stiegelmeier and Sands families. The Sands have been matching donations (up to $25,000) that were received from Nov. 1-24. The Stiegelmeiers will continue to match donations received before or on Nov. 27 (up to $8,000.)
KELOLAND TV
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Vietnam veterans honored with pinning ceremony in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dozens of local Vietnam veterans are being recognized for their service decades after the war. The veterans were honored during a “pinning ceremony” Monday at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux falls. Congressman Dusty Johnson presented the veterans with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls local businesses welcome, offer discounts to customers on Small Business Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many small business owners create a unique experience for their customers. At Veza, customers can feel good about their purchases, knowing where they come from. Owner Ondrea Stachel researches every line she brings into her business. “Either making an effort and sustainability, women-owned or...
KELOLAND TV
Crash causes power outage in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has caused a power outage in eastern Sioux Falls early Thanksgiving morning. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND News a car crashed into a power pole along 26th Street between Bahnson Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run and a man and a woman fled the scene on foot. Police believe alcohol was a factor and haven’t located the suspects.
KELOLAND TV
Local chefs tips for your Thanksgiving dinner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving is just days away, and that means that many people will be planning out their Thanksgiving dinner recipe strategies. KELOLAND News reached out to two local Chefs, Chef Ellen and Chef Jeni, who took the time to tell us about their favorite Thanksgiving dishes, and have given us a look at their tips on preparing them!
KELOLAND TV
Holiday deals with the Man Salon
Unfortunately, the days of the old-timey barber shop are long gone. When was the last time you saw a barber pole spinning outside a local business? The result is that you usually can’t find a hair salon that caters specifically to men. Shawn Ericsson is the founder of The...
KELOLAND TV
A look at current precipitation numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we go through Thanksgiving week it’s looking mostly dry with just a slight chance for precipitation on Thanksgiving Day. This hasn’t changed much from what we’ve experienced for much of the year. Here’s a look at where we stand for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Scooter’s Coffee announces holiday deals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scooter’s Coffee has announced three limited-time holiday specials. · Black Friday Sale: Shop early at the Scooter’s Coffee Holiday Shop online from Nov. 25-27, 2022, and receive $10 off any order of $50 or more with the promo code FRIDAY10. Enjoy free shipping on orders over $39.
dakotanewsnow.com
How drought conditions could impact Christmas tree crop
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s that time of year when people begin to pick out their Christmas trees, but could this year’s drought conditions have an impact on the trees. The Tannenbaum Tree Farm in Lennox has been open for years. Tim Wassom started planting Christmas trees...
frcheraldstar.com
Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023
BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lifelong friends host benefit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
wnax.com
Westside Park Pond Leak Located
Engineers have located the spot where the newly reconstructed pond in Yankton’s Westside Park is leaking. City Manager Amy Leon says there are a couple of spots that are losing water….. Leon says the design company is working to come up with a fix…. Leon says they...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sunny and warmer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region again today, and we should see some warmer weather compared to the past couple of days! Highs will range from the low 40s in the north to the 50s in the south. Clouds will start to roll back into the region later tonight and the wind will start to pick up ahead of Thanksgiving Day, as well.
