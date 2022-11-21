Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Fluxonium qubits bring the creation of a quantum computer closer
Russian scientists from University of Science and Technology MISIS and Bauman Moscow State Technical University were one of the first in the world to implement a two-qubit operation using superconducting fluxonium qubits. Fluxoniums have a longer life cycle and a greater precision of operations, so they are used to make longer algorithms. An article on research that brings the creation of a quantum computer closer to reality has been published in npj Quantum Information.
Phys.org
Transporting of two-photon quantum states of light through a phase-separated Anderson localization optical fiber
Invented in 1970 by Corning Incorporated, low-loss optical fiber became the best means to efficiently transport information from one place to another over long distances without loss of information. The most common way of data transmission nowadays is through conventional optical fibers—one single core channel transmits the information. However, with the exponential increase of data generation, these systems are reaching information-carrying capacity limits.
Phys.org
Three-dimensional flower corollas with on-demand chiral selectivity
Researchers from Hanyang University have recently designed a three-dimensional (3D) microarray with dynamic chirality selection. Chirality is a non-superimposable property of structure; for example, the left hand looks like the right in a mirror, yet the left hand cannot be superimposed by the right. Chiral structures have been studied in the biochemical field as part of the search for drugs that bind with DNA proteins. Artificial fabrication of chiral structures has been attempted for functionality from chiral selectivity; however, it is difficult to dynamically switch the chirality.
Phys.org
Quantum algorithms save time in the calculation of electron dynamics
Researchers have investigated the capability of known quantum computing algorithms for fault-tolerant quantum computing to simulate the laser-driven electron dynamics of excitation and ionization processes in small molecules. Their research is published in the Journal of Chemical Theory and Computation. "These quantum computer algorithms were originally developed in a completely...
crowdfundinsider.com
Q-CTRL, Classiq to Enhance Quantum Algorithm Development
Q-CTRL, which claims to be a global leader in quantum control infrastructure software, and Classiq, a key player focused on quantum algorithm development software, announced a partnership “to provide an end-to-end platform for designing, executing, and analyzing quantum algorithms.”. The new partnership will “integrate Classiq‘s Quantum Algorithm Design platform...
‘Accidental power trip’ leads scientists to discover new way of generating hydrogen
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) stumbled upon a discovery that could forever revolutionize how we acquire hydrogen from water, according to a press release from the institution published on Thursday. Light as a trigger. The team was led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr Wang Xiaopeng...
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
Something is wrong with Einstein's theory of gravity
Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn’t seem to apply perfectly on all scales.
Good News Network
Scientists Have Used Mushrooms to Make Biodegradable Computer Chip Parts
The skin off the legs of a mushroom could potentially offer a sustainable alternative to insulative substrates in computing chips. As production of electronic devices continues to increase, scientists are looking to insert a bit of nature and biodegradability into common components like the microchip, and believe it or not, peeling the skin off the mycelium of a mushroom can protect chips from heat up to 392°F (200°C.)
Phys.org
Observation of mechanical bound states in the continuum in an optomechanical microresonator
High-Q mechanical resonances are desired in many applications. The conventional wisdom relies on minimizing the size of the supporting structure of mechanical resonators, which renders the fabricated mechanical device fragile. To overcome this difficulty, scientists in China experimentally exploited mechanical bound states in the continuum for achieving high Q factors...
Phys.org
Researchers use low-cost 3D printer to develop new method for creating microspheres
Researchers use powerful microchannel droplet generation equipment to create uniform polymer microsphere materials, which have high economic values. These microspheres are spherical microparticles that can be used in many applications including medical devices, biotechnology, the construction industry, veterinary science, and environmental studies. A team of researchers has developed a novel...
Phys.org
Astrophysicists chronicle the history of mathematical cosmology
RUDN University astrophysicists have gathered the most important discoveries of modern cosmology from 1917 to our time. The collected data became an introduction to Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A in two parts: from 1917 to 1980 and from 1980 to our time. Cosmology, the science of the properties...
Phys.org
Machine learning tools autonomously classify 1,000 supernovae
Astronomers at Caltech have used a machine learning algorithm to classify 1,000 supernovae completely autonomously. The algorithm was applied to data captured by the Zwicky Transient Facility, or ZTF, a sky survey instrument based at Caltech's Palomar Observatory. "We needed a helping hand, and we knew that once we trained...
Lopsided star cluster may disprove Newton and Einstein, controversial new study claims
An uneven distribution of stars in several nearby clusters may offer evidence of MOND – a controversial theory of gravity that disputes Newton and rejects the existence of dark matter.
Phys.org
Researchers report new technique to measure the fine structure constant
The fine structure constant is one of the most important natural constants of all. At TU Wien, a remarkable way of measuring it has been found—it shows up as a rotation angle. One over 137: This is one of the most important numbers in physics. It is the approximate...
Phys.org
Researchers suggest that wormholes may look almost identical to black holes
A group of researchers at Sofia University has found evidence that suggests the reason that a wormhole has never been observed is that they appear almost identical to black holes. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review D, , Petya Nedkova, Galin Gyulchev, Stoytcho Yazadjiev and Valentin Delijski...
Phys.org
Research reveals the thinnest possible ladder steps made of distinct electric potentials
Tel Aviv University research reveals two-dimensional crystals exhibiting a unique control of distinct electric potential steps by sliding atomically thin layers against each other. The consecutive, ultimately thin, electrical switches reported are a highly desired resource for information technology and novel electro- and optomechanical applications. The research, now published in...
Phys.org
New technology maps movement of microscopic algae in unprecedented detail
The movement patterns of microscopic algae can be mapped in greater detail than ever before, giving new insights into ocean health, thanks to new technology developed at the University of Exeter. The new platform allows scientists to study in unprecedented detail the patterns of movement of microscopic algae. The insight...
Phys.org
Chinese writing: From complexity to greater complexity
The world's major writing systems have tended to simplify over time, with a notable exception: New research shows that the Chinese writing system has become increasingly complex over the course of its 3000-year history. The finding, made by an international team of scholars based at the University of Melbourne, the...
