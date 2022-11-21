The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 hasn’t been shown much love by the gaming community, with retailers apparently struggling to shift their stock (although one happy side effect is that scalpers on eBay will also be ruing a purchase). The card was released with an MSRP of US$1,199, which is US$400 shy of the seemingly vastly superior RTX 4090 unit. With unspectacular specifications that have generally failed to impress the tech world, the RTX 4080 may soon witness a massive price cut to help boost sales, while one YouTuber has suggested that viewers should just build a whole gaming PC for around the same money instead.

2 DAYS AGO