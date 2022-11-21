Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Anbernic RG505: OLED gaming handheld launches for US$147.99 with Android 12
Anbernic has introduced the RG505, another in a long line of gaming handhelds that the company has released this year. Based on the Unisoc Tiger T618, the RG505 utilises 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of eMMC flash storage, plus a 5,000 mAh battery. For reference, the Unisoc Tiger T618 has two ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores, six Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.
notebookcheck.net
GKD Mini Plus Classic: Launch price confirmed for compact gaming handheld
Game Kiddy (GKD) finally appears ready to offer the Mini Plus Classic, two months on from teasing the device alongside the regular Mini Plus. To recap, the Mini Plus and Mini Plus Classic are similar gaming handhelds. However, the latter does not have a detachable element like the Mini Plus. Instead, its two joysticks are fixed, giving the Mini Plus Classic a larger footprint than the Mini Plus when removed from its case.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal wireless gaming headphones now up to 42% off on Amazon
Available in two separate versions, one for the Xbox console and the other for the Sony PlayStation/PC, the BeoPlay Portal wireless gaming headphones by Bang & Olufsen are not cheap. However, the US$499 list price has dropped lower than the US$300 threshold thanks to Amazon's ongoing discounts. Introduced last year,...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Wireless Switch Bluetooth Version with triple controls launches
The Xiaomi Wireless Switch Bluetooth Version has been launched in China. The smart home gadget can trigger many Mijia devices as long as it is connected via Bluetooth 5.0 to a compatible mesh gateway device, such as the Xiao AI Speaker or the Xiaomi Multi-Mode Gateway 2. For example, you could use the button to trigger a single light or a whole smart scene; a movie night scene could include closing smart curtains, turning off lights and starting the TV.
notebookcheck.net
Steam Autumn Sale: 3 cracking co-op games with huge discounts for social gamers
Whether you want to spend your holidays with family or tucked away in the comfort of your own home, playing a game or two with some friends is an excellent way to make use of some time off. The Steam Autumn Sale is here until November 29, just in time to make your holiday gaming ambitions easier and cheaper.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung wants to finish Android 13 update rollout next month, two months ahead of schedule
In recent years, Samsung has taken its time with updating its mobile product stack to new versions of Android, albeit not to the same extent as the likes of LG. Last month’s One UI 5 release schedule implied that this would be the case for Android 13 too, with Samsung giving itself until February 2023 to finish up with the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s and the Galaxy A04s.
notebookcheck.net
YouTuber burns Nvidia by building AMD-based gaming rig with Ryzen 5 5600X and Radeon RX 6800 XT for less than an RTX 4080 at MSRP
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 hasn’t been shown much love by the gaming community, with retailers apparently struggling to shift their stock (although one happy side effect is that scalpers on eBay will also be ruing a purchase). The card was released with an MSRP of US$1,199, which is US$400 shy of the seemingly vastly superior RTX 4090 unit. With unspectacular specifications that have generally failed to impress the tech world, the RTX 4080 may soon witness a massive price cut to help boost sales, while one YouTuber has suggested that viewers should just build a whole gaming PC for around the same money instead.
notebookcheck.net
RingConn: Oura Ring 3 competitor lands on Indiegogo for US$149
RingConn is now selling its first Smart Ring on Indiegogo, having introduced the device earlier this month. As we discussed at the time, the RingConn is lightweight and can track numerous health metrics, including Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and sleep quality. In short, RingConn promises its Smart Ring to deliver more features than the Oura Ring 3 while also being significantly cheaper to boot.
notebookcheck.net
Diesel Griffed Gen 6: Fossil Group releases another Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus smartwatch with Wear OS 3
The Fossil Group has expanded its smartwatch offering with the Diesel Gen 6 Griffed, the first by the subsidiary in two years. Unsurprisingly, the new smartwatch features Fossil Gen 6 design cues, with a round AMOLED display surrounded by thick bezels, two physical buttons and a digital crown protected by a guard.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mini 3: FCC sighting and hands-on photo surface for DJI Mini 2 successor
It seems that DJI has yet another drone planned, having just announced the Mavic 3M with five cameras. According to multiple sources, the company is on the verge of releasing the Mini 3, a cheaper alternative to the Mini 3 Pro that also debuted earlier this year. While DJI has not teased the Mini 3 yet, the FCC has already certified the device in the US, generally a nailed-on sign of an imminent product release.
notebookcheck.net
Honor Earbuds 3i: New TWS earbuds arrive with ANC and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
Honor has opened pre-orders for the Earbuds 3i in China, following the device’s announcement yesterday alongside the Honor 80 series and the Magic Vs. Available for CNY 499 (~US$70) in Honor’s home market, the Earbuds 3i mimic the design of the AirPods Pro 2. However, Honor has included a larger charging case, which the company’s CEO stressed had been designed to resemble a pebble for some reason.
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
Tesla is now looking at more than US$100 billion of potential revenue from its current Cybertruck preorder numbers. Those just surpassed the 1.5 million mark, and Tesla will be delivering its electric pickup with an exoskeleton made of the space-grade cold-rolled steel material also used in SpaceX's Starship exterior. A...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition introduced with unique and limited design
Xiaomi may be on the verge of releasing the Xiaomi 13 series, but the company is still getting Xiaomi 12 series models out the door. Having announced the Xiaomi 12T series last month, Xiaomi has now teamed up with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham to create a limited edition version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Sold simply as the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition, the handset has an unusual livery, which spans the device’s outer retail packaging and accessories.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm unveils Oryon Arm-based custom CPU cores coming to mobile PCs in 2023
The Oryon CPU core will be compatible with the Snapdragon platform, so it should be powering Qualcomm's upcoming Windows on Arm devices, but the technology can also be scaled for smartphones, AI-assisted driving, VR/AR and networking devices. With the Nuvia acquisition, Qualcomm signaled that it has serious plans to take...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13: Leaker describes new 50 MP camera sensor with OIS and 120 W fast charging for upcoming flagship
Digital Chat Station claims to have learned of more Xiaomi 13 details just a few days after Xiaomi confirmed the smartphone’s reliance on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. With the design of the Xiaomi 13 already known, Digital Chat Station asserts that Xiaomi will equip the device with a 1080p AMOLED display rather than a 1220p one like the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Honor Magic Vs: New flagship foldable lands in China as company reveals global launch window
Honor has launched the Magic Vs in China, a smartphone that the company claims ‘pushes industry benchmarks’ in not only design and performance, but also in user experience and display quality. Available from today in China for CNY 7,499 (~US$1,050), Honor has teased when the Magic Vs will be coming to markets, too.
notebookcheck.net
Nireeka Revenant e-bike with 1,000 W motor and ABS is crowdfunding on Indiegogo
The Nireeka Revenant e-bike is crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The bicycle has integrated ABS, a more unusual feature for an e-bike. The system uses speed sensors on the front wheel to detect your speed and a situation where the wheels could lock. The standard bike model has a 250 W motor and 480 Wh battery.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Reno9 Pro Plus debuts as the world's first 16GB RAM-only Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered smartphone
The OPPO Reno series has a new flagship today (November 24, 2022). The 9 Pro+ is the OEM's inaugural Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone, and is also its latest MariSiicon X-augmented device. The "Dual Core" system is turned to the purposes of portrait photography in the Pro+, the only Reno9...
notebookcheck.net
Honor 80 series debuts with an SE variant, up to 160MP main cameras and 66W SuperCharge
The Honor 80 series may be technically overshadowed by their new Magic Vs foldable flagship counterpart; however, they may still be capable of distracting some potential fans with their rear camera humps alone. The OEM has gone for the double-barrel look once again, although they have been modified considerably, particularly in the case of the infinity-symbol-like housing of the 80 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch FIT 2 receives new features with major software update
Huawei has released a new update to the global version of the Watch FIT 2, with the company maintaining units it seels in China on a dedicated development branch. According to Huawei Ailesi, the Watch FIT 2 has received HarmonyOS 2.1.0.177, which is a 275 MB download via the Huawei Health app. As the screenshot below shows, Huawei has appended the HarmonyOS version number with the build number C00M04.
Comments / 0