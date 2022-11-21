ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Clinton performs concrete patching, closes road

By Sharon Wren
 2 days ago

The City of Clinton has announced a road closure to perform concrete patching.

The northbound lane of South Bluff Boulevard next to Neubauer Park, between Seventh Avenue South and Douglas Court, will be closed on Tuesday, November 22nd between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact the City Engineering Department at (563) 242-2144 with questions.

