Alabama State

RadarOnline

'They're Both Bitter': Shunned 'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Patrick Dempsey & Ellen Pompeo Plotting To Get Revenge With New Show

Fallen Grey's Anatomy stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo look forward to reaping revenge on their old producers by teaming up for a new ratings-grabbing TV project, say sources, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They're both bitter about being phased out of the show," the spy snitched. Ellen, 53, has starred as Dr. Meredith Grey for all 18 seasons of the medical drama, but she'll now appear in only a "handful of episodes."Patrick, 56, who played Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd left in 2015 when his beloved character was killed off.According to the source, Patrick is "still very stung" over accusations made in...
Clayton News Daily

Patrick Dempsey Responds to Rumors of a New Series With Ellen Pompeo

Rumors about a potential series in development starring former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo have been put to bed — for now. With Pompeo stepping back this season on Grey’s, and their recent red carpet admission that they would both love to work together again, gossip around a potential new series grew. During his promotion of Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, Dempsey was asked about the rumor that the pair may be starring in something new together.
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
People

Who Is Elizabeth Holmes' Husband? Everything to Know About Billy Evans

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been married to her husband Billy Evans since 2019 While the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her former company, Theranos, have been heavily documented, little is known about the disgraced entrepreneur's relationship with her husband, Billy Evans. Holmes is behind one of the most infamous startups in recent history after her blood-testing company was exposed as an "elaborate years-long" fraud. The one-time Silicon Valley darling was the subject of an HBO documentary, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,...
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
SheKnows

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Says She’s Not Like Other Nepotism Babies

Nepotism in Hollywood has been a hot topic as of late. Lily-Rose Depp was recently called out after her “nepo baby” comments, claiming that she has to work just as hard as anyone without celebrity parents. Lourdes Leon, AKA Madonna’s daughter, seems to be on the opposite side of the nepotism spectrum. “I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” Leon said in her latest interview with The Cut. “And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize,” she emphasized. This is a far departure from the comments of Rose...
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Want Matthew Perry to Discuss Her Relationship With Brad Pitt? The Morning Show Star Will Allegedly Be Disappointed With Her Friends Co-star if He Breaks Their Philosophy

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry are close friends. In fact, the latter credited the former for calling him out over his alcohol addiction. During his promotional interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Perry also seemingly revealed that he had a crush on his co-star. As of writing, Matthew...
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
Variety

Cheryl Burke Shares Why She’s Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a Pro, Hopes to Become a Judge

Cheryl Burke is leaving “Dancing With the Stars” after Season 31 — and hopes she’ll be back in another capacity. In an interview with Variety, the professional dancer, who announced her exit via Instagram on Sunday, detailed the decision to leave after competing on 26 seasons. “If I were to just talk as an athlete, a dancer and a woman, my time has been up. I’m 38 years old. When I came on as a competitive dancer at 21, It was a different story,” she explains. “That decision in itself was really tough for me — to put everything aside, to come...
People

People

