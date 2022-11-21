ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop

Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
Miami-Dade County Auditorium presents traditional holiday lineup for “Very Merry Holiday Season”

Seasonal favorites will kick off the holidays at Miami-Dade County Auditorium beginning December 3, 2022. The Auditorium’s multilingual programming for the “Very Merry Holiday Season” will include affordable theater and musical performances for the whole community, beginning with The Nutcracker on December 3, 2022, followed by Spanish-language performance Abran las puertas… llegó la Navidad on December 4. Jose Negroni’s Ready for Christmas LIVE (December 9) and Florida Chamber Orchestra’s Christmas Is In The Air.
City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department Receives Accreditation by the International Economic Development Council

The Only City in Broward County to Receive the Designation. The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) announces that the City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department (EDH) has been recognized as one of 71 economic development organizations across the United States and Canada to be accredited by IEDC as an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO).
MIRAMAR, FL

