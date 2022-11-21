Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her. Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a FaceTime call when the shooting erupted at Club Q, late Saturday night. Early the next morning, Bingham posted a desperate plea on social media seeking updates about the tragedy, whether anyone knew if Loving was...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO