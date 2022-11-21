ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

The Denver Gazette

Club Q victim Kelly Loving: 'Always trying to help the next person'

Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her. Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a FaceTime call when the shooting erupted at Club Q, late Saturday night. Early the next morning, Bingham posted a desperate plea on social media seeking updates about the tragedy, whether anyone knew if Loving was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Post Register

Correction: Colorado Springs Shooting-Heroes story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a story published Nov. 22, 2022, about a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, The Associated Press erroneously reported the rank of U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician Thomas James. He is a Petty Officer, Second Class, not an officer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Unexploded IED found at home in Stratton Meadows

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the remnants of an improvised explosive device (IED), along with an unexploded IED, were found at a home in Stratton Meadows. CSPD said officers with the Sand Creek division originally responded around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, to a home in the 1100 block […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Poor Richard’s promises to stay inclusive and supportive while looking back on a divisive anti-gay past in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Other safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs are now working to overcome and heal from the Club Q shooting, focusing on community rather than division. The owner of Poor Richard's downtown says what's getting them through this is grieving together, in a place that was not always so welcoming to their community.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Pueblo might be roughly an hour away from where the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting happened, many residents of the Steel City told KRDO Club Q was a place they're familiar with. The people we spoke to said they'd been to the Colorado Springs nightclub before and are heartbroken The post Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those who are seeking an alternative to cooking all day for Thanksgiving, FOX21 News has compiled a list of restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 24. Boston Market – The location at 1015 North Academy Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store purchases only. Cracker Barrel – […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

The Club Q shooting suspect identifies as nonbinary. Will that affect potential hate crime charges?

Prosecutors can still pursue hate crime charges against the person accused of killing five people inside a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub despite the suspect identifying as nonbinary, legal experts said. Defense attorneys wrote in court documents Tuesday that the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, identifies as nonbinary. Though prosecutors have yet...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs

All five victims, whose ages ranged from 22 to 40, of a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified at a Monday afternoon press conference. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez also named two patrons, Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who were in the bar when the shooting happened shortly before midnight and overcame the gunman before officers arrived at the scene. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

