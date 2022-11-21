Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs dubbed 'city of hate' after passing Amendment 2 in the 90s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs was once known as the ‘city of hate’ after a movement was born there to block LGBTQ+ rights in the early 1990s. LGBTQ+ advocates said the city has come a long way since then, but the shooting at Club Q shows there’s still a lot of work left to do.
Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
Club Q victim Kelly Loving: 'Always trying to help the next person'
Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her. Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a FaceTime call when the shooting erupted at Club Q, late Saturday night. Early the next morning, Bingham posted a desperate plea on social media seeking updates about the tragedy, whether anyone knew if Loving was...
Correction: Colorado Springs Shooting-Heroes story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a story published Nov. 22, 2022, about a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, The Associated Press erroneously reported the rank of U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician Thomas James. He is a Petty Officer, Second Class, not an officer.
Unexploded IED found at home in Stratton Meadows
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the remnants of an improvised explosive device (IED), along with an unexploded IED, were found at a home in Stratton Meadows. CSPD said officers with the Sand Creek division originally responded around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, to a home in the 1100 block […]
Poor Richard’s promises to stay inclusive and supportive while looking back on a divisive anti-gay past in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Other safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs are now working to overcome and heal from the Club Q shooting, focusing on community rather than division. The owner of Poor Richard's downtown says what's getting them through this is grieving together, in a place that was not always so welcoming to their community.
LGBTQ+ bar owner in Pueblo discusses the long-term effects of the mass shooting at Clubq
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The Downtown Bar in downtown Pueblo is a well-known all-inclusive bar. Displayed all across their walls are Pride flags that show support for the LGBTQ+ community. The owner, Keith Avery, is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and he believes that it's important to make all people feel welcome in the bar.
Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Pueblo might be roughly an hour away from where the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting happened, many residents of the Steel City told KRDO Club Q was a place they're familiar with. The people we spoke to said they'd been to the Colorado Springs nightclub before and are heartbroken The post Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial appeared first on KRDO.
Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
'Fearless,' 'a welcoming person' to her trans community: Woman killed at Club Q remembered
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the people who died at Club Q is being remembered as a "trans mother" by other people in the transgender community. Kelly Loving is described by friends as a fearless and supportive mentor in her trans community. Loving had just moved to Colorado...
Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those who are seeking an alternative to cooking all day for Thanksgiving, FOX21 News has compiled a list of restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 24. Boston Market – The location at 1015 North Academy Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store purchases only. Cracker Barrel – […]
Father of Colorado Springs Mass Shooter Talks About His Child
Father of Colorado Springs Mass Shooter Talks About His Child
Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will focus on red flag law after LGBTQ club shooting
(NEW YORK) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told “The View” Tuesday that the state should take a second look at how local sheriffs are using the red flag law to protect citizens in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.
The Club Q shooting suspect identifies as nonbinary. Will that affect potential hate crime charges?
Prosecutors can still pursue hate crime charges against the person accused of killing five people inside a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub despite the suspect identifying as nonbinary, legal experts said. Defense attorneys wrote in court documents Tuesday that the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, identifies as nonbinary. Though prosecutors have yet...
Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.
5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs
All five victims, whose ages ranged from 22 to 40, of a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified at a Monday afternoon press conference. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez also named two patrons, Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who were in the bar when the shooting happened shortly before midnight and overcame the gunman before officers arrived at the scene. ...
The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
Husband of Club Q shooting suspect shares memories of Ashley Paugh
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. One of the victims was publicly identified as Ashley Paugh. The following statement was provided to 11 News from a family liaison on behalf of Ashley’s husband, Kurt Paugh:
5 killed in Club Q shooting identified by Colorado Springs police
The five people killed at Club Q have been identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Sheriff opposition to Colorado's red flag gun law under scrutiny after Club Q shooting
The Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and many more injured is raising questions about the state’s red flag gun law and the sheriffs who oppose it. The law is meant to prohibit people who are a threat to themselves or others from...
