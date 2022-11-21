Read full article on original website
Person taken into custody after shootings, multi-town search in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Following a multi-town search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another man was...
Suspect who allegedly killed 1, injured another in ‘related’ shootings in 2 N.H. towns arrested
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect accused of killing one and injuring another in “related” shootings in two New Hampshire towns on Wednesday morning. According to officials, Robert Gagnon, 45, was arrested after he was located without incident in Nashau around 12:15 p.m....
CBS News
Suspect in New Hampshire shooting arrested after manhunt through 6 towns
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Brookline, New Hampshire that led to a massive search. Police are also investigating the death of another man in Lyndeborough. At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 44-year-old Carlos Quintong was found shot in the area of...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire man pleads guilty to stealing children's prescription medication
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing upwards of 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing children's medication and replacing it with substitutes. The New Hampshire Attorney General's office said 41-year-old Thomas John Ball Poirier, of Tilton, stole medications prescribed to residents during his time working at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield between July and December 2020.
WMTW
Suspect arrested after two shootings, one fatal, in rural New Hampshire towns
A man who police say was connected to shootings in Brookline and Lyndeborough, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning has been taken into custody in Nashua. There were no immediate details on the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest. He was taken into custody on Auburn Street. A massive...
Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead
A Barrington woman is dead after six people were ejected from an SUV that flipped over at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police said the Porsche Macan driven by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood was heading south on the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. and went off the road to the left as it approached the Circle. The SUV went onto a curbed divider and into a travel lane on the Circle causing it to overturn several times and eject Troy and five passengers.
Authorities investigating 2 suspicious deaths in separate New Hampshire towns
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths of two people in separate New Hampshire towns on Wednesday morning, Boston 25 has learned. A law enforcement official confirmed one person was fatally shot in Brookline and a second victim was shot to death in Lyndeborough.
New Hampshire Man Accused of Shooting Turkey Through Car Window With Handgun
Hunting is a long and treasured tradition in New England but there are several laws you need to abide by, like not shooting a turkey through a car window. This is a good one. According to WMUR, a man from Cheshire County in New Hampshire saw a turkey while in his car, grabbed his 9-mm handgun shot the turkey through his car window. There are so many things wrong with this.
NECN
NH Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, 1 Injured; Man Arrested, Authorities Say
One man is dead and another was injured in related shootings in New Hampshire Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., authorities found 83-year-old Robert Prest dead inside a home on Center Road in Lyndeborough. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement Wednesday night that his death is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled Friday morning. Earlier Wednesday, the office referred to it as a shooting death.
WMUR.com
Former health facility worker admits swapping out drugs intended for children
CONCORD, N.H. — A Tilton man has admitted to swapping out children's medications at a residential facility, harming two children. Thomas Poirier, 41, of Tilton, pleaded guilty Monday to accusations dating back to December 2020. Poirier was employed at Spaulding Academy and Family Services, a residential facility in Northfield....
NHPR
Manchester Police will now allow residents to report nonviolent crimes online
The Manchester Police Department launched a new online feature that allows residents to report nonviolent crimes that are not happening in real-time, such as vandalism, car break-ins, or package theft. The goal, in part, is to alleviate the volume of calls on the city’s emergency lines. Police said these nonviolent...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman duped out of life savings warns others about phone scams
HARTFORD, Vt. — Margaret Fellows had her entire life's savings stolen in a phone scam earlier this month. "It's everything I had," said Fellows. "$6,000 isn't a lot, but it's a lot to me." Fellows said she received a call from what she thought was Mascoma Bank, asking her...
WCVB
1 dead, several injured in rollover crash at New Hampshire traffic circle
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person was killed and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at a traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
thepulseofnh.com
Tilton Man Facing Prison Time For Swapping Out Medication Meant For Kids
A Tilton man is facing up to eight years in prison after admitting that he switched out a prescription medication meant for children. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Thomas Poirier was employed at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield when a co-worker realized Ritalin was missing from a controlled drug cart. Surveillance video showed Poirier removing the Ritalin from the cart over a period of a few days and replacing it with an unknown substance. As a result, two children who needed the pills suffered serious psychological and physical harm. Poirier pleaded guilty to multiple charges and will be sentenced at a later date.
WMUR.com
Family of Bobbie Miller seeks answers more than decade after her shooting
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Twelve years ago, Roberta "Bobbie" Miller and her dog were found shot to death in her Gilford home, and her family is still hoping to learn what happened. Miller was one of six siblings. She loved hiking with her sidekick, Sport the yellow Lab. She had a knack for crafting, and she had a laugh that could fill a room.
WMUR.com
Man suspected of shooting 2, killing 1, taken into custody in Nashua, police say
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who police say was connected to shootings in Brookline and Lyndeborough on Wednesday morning has been taken into custody in Nashua. There were no immediate details on the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest. He was taken into custody on Auburn Street.
WMUR.com
2010 fatal shooting of Londonderry man on Route 101 remains unsolved
AUBURN, N.H. — A Londonderry man was found shot to death in his pickup truck on Route 101 in Auburn. Eight years later, officials still don't know who killed him. Thomas Enquist Sr., 42, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2010. His body was found in...
Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire
The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday.
wabi.tv
Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash
BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
NEWS CENTER Maine
