Longtime Lovers Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Officially Split After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially over — and apparently have been since last month. The celebrity couple has decided to end their longterm relationship after they simply couldn't make it work any longer."Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source explained to a news publication, while another insider confirmed, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."The decision to part ways was reportedly mutual, as it came down to bad timing and their decision to prioritize their demanding...
Kendall Jenner peed into an ice bucket on the way to the Met Gala, calling it the 'best decision' even though she got urine on her foot
Kendall Jenner made the decision to pee on the way to the 2022 Met Gala, doing so around her two-piece Prada gown that she wore for the event.
Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Short Shorts In 1st Photos Since News Of Devin Booker Split
Kendall Jenner, 27, was photographed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, the day before news broke that the model and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, broke up. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair split for a second time in October after a two-year romance. Kendall and Devin’s first split happened after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the summer, but HL learned from sources that the NBA star promised Kendall he’d get more “serious” about the relationship, and they reconciled their romance until this latest split.
realitytitbit.com
Kendall Jenner's jaw-dropping scenes - Physical blows with Kylie to THAT cucumber
If you have been Keeping Up With The Kardashians for more than a decade, you’d know that Kendall Jenner is considered the least problematic sister. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had her iconic moments in the reality series. Celebrating the supermodel’s 27th birthday, Reality Titbit brings you the most jaw-dropping scenes from the likes of Kendall Jenner.
Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip
Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
Devin Booker’s Dating History: All About His 2-Year Romance With Kendall Jenner & Past Loves
Devin Booker is a professional basketball player. He is reportedly not dating anyone at the moment. He’s been romantically linked to Jordyn Woods and Kendall Jenner in the past. Devin and Kendall reportedly broke up last month after dating on and off for two years. Although NBA player Devin...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
realitytitbit.com
Chicago West ‘coming for Kendall’ as she steals the spotlight from North
Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
Kendall Jenner Spends Time In Tokyo With Pals Hailey Bieber & Justine Skye After Devin Booker Split
Kendall Jenner seems to be keeping busy after it was revealed she and Devin Booker have broken up for the second time. The 27-year-old model shared a few photos to her Instagram Story, as she flew to Tokyo, Japan. Jenner first posted a photo of herself wearing black pants, black shoes and a black top, and in another snap, she wrote, "loving you, Tokyo" with the sunset in the background. Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye are also in the country to celebrate the former's birthday. "@haileybieber what a beautiful birthday angel baby face!" Skye gushed via her Instagram Story. DANCING...
All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More
Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
realitytitbit.com
Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed
Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
Kourtney Kardashian interrupted by son Reign, 7: ‘Come on the damn trampoline’
Kourtney Kardashian’s son 7-year-old son Reign demanded that she come play with him, interrupting her calming video of a Calabasas sunset on Monday night. “Mom, come on the damn trampoline,” the young boy urged Kardashian as she filmed the stunning sky during a family Halloween party. The demand...
wmagazine.com
Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Here’s the Reason Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Broke Up
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just couldn't make it work. One day after E! News confirmed the pair quietly broke up last month, a source close to Kendall exclusively shared what led to the two...
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian In Another Classic TikTok
North West is trolling her mom Kim Kardashian on TikTok again, this time calling out some classic KUWTK moments.
Grazia
The Internet Thinks Kendall and Harry are Back Together
After videos surfaced on TikTok of Kendall Jenner having the time of her life at a recent Harry Styles gig, fans have quickly become convinced that the pair have rekindled their romance. Twenty eight-year-old Harry recently called it quits on his two year relationship with Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia...
Kendall Jenner trolls herself with cucumber costume following viral video
Months after going viral for failing to cut a cucumber, Kendall Jenner poked fun at herself by dressing as a sexy cucumber for Halloween 2022. The model, 26, donned a full sliced cucumber costume, dark green leggings and stiletto boots in a photo shared on her Instagram Monday. “I’m giving...
Zion Williamson Won’t Reveal Thanksgiving Favorite for One Reason
The Pelicans star didn’t want to give social media critics any new content.
NBC New York
Jennifer Lopez Deleted All of Her Instagram Posts. Here's What Fans Are Speculating
Jennifer Lopez deleted all her Instagram posts and changed her profile picture to a black circle, leaving fans to wonder what the “Marry Me” star is up to. Lopez, 53, has not shared any reason for the blackout. Some fans are speculating that this social media reset means a major announcement, such as a new album, is on the way.
