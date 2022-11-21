ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could make big upgrade at center?

The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
INDIANA STATE
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Steph is 'unlike anyone on earth'

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but his greatness goes far beyond what he can do behind the arc. His versatility and unique ability to score in different ways have made defenders’ lives a living hell while trying -- trying -- to guard him. But it’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

The Draymond Green tweak Steve Kerr is using to spark Warriors

The latest fix for what ails the Golden State Warriors’ second unit? Leaning even harder on one of the defending champions’ veteran stars. Steve Kerr revealed before Wednesday’s game against the LA Clippers that Draymond Green will be on the floor to start the second and fourth quarters, hopefully mitigating struggles of Golden State’s bench-heavy lineups while Stephen Curry rests.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Jayson Tatum Stirs Up NBA MVP Buzz During Celtics' Win over Luka Dončić, Mavericks

The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 125-112 on Friday evening behind a phenomenal outing from Jayson Tatum, who amassed 37 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Boston led 34-23 after one quarter and 70-49 at halftime thanks largely to Tatum, who had 23 points at the intermission after dropping 16 in the second quarter alone. Thirteen of those points came in the final four minutes and one second of the frame.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Taking 'Early Calls' on Saddiq Bey Before Deadline

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly "taken early calls" on forward Saddiq Bey, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer added the team is "intent on further evaluating Bey" before making any moves, but the organization is at least considering making a deal after he was nearly untouchable in past years.
DETROIT, MI

