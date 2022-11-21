Read full article on original website
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Warriors Fans React To Stephen Curry Picture On The Bench: "He Will Trade Them All"
The Golden State Warriors fell to a 45-point loss and fans were reacting to Stephen Curry looking blank on the bench during the game.
Steve Kerr Explains Why Stephen Curry And Others Were Benched In Ugly Loss To The Pelicans
Steve Kerr has explained why he benched Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in ugly 45-point loss to the Pelicans.
Warriors could make big upgrade at center?
The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
NBA ROUNDUP: Warriors lose by 45 to Pelicans as Curry, Thompson, and Green are given night off, while Bulls ends Celtics nine-game winning streak
Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points in the same game that Zion Williamson returned from a three-game absence, and the New Orleans Pelicans routed the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83 on Monday night. "He was fantastic all game," Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Ingram, who hit 12 of...
Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat Clippers
The four-year-old was seen sharing an adorable moment with his father after the Warriors notched up a convincing 124-107 win.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why Steph is 'unlike anyone on earth'
Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but his greatness goes far beyond what he can do behind the arc. His versatility and unique ability to score in different ways have made defenders’ lives a living hell while trying -- trying -- to guard him. But it’s...
The Draymond Green tweak Steve Kerr is using to spark Warriors
The latest fix for what ails the Golden State Warriors’ second unit? Leaning even harder on one of the defending champions’ veteran stars. Steve Kerr revealed before Wednesday’s game against the LA Clippers that Draymond Green will be on the floor to start the second and fourth quarters, hopefully mitigating struggles of Golden State’s bench-heavy lineups while Stephen Curry rests.
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum Stirs Up NBA MVP Buzz During Celtics' Win over Luka Dončić, Mavericks
The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 125-112 on Friday evening behind a phenomenal outing from Jayson Tatum, who amassed 37 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Boston led 34-23 after one quarter and 70-49 at halftime thanks largely to Tatum, who had 23 points at the intermission after dropping 16 in the second quarter alone. Thirteen of those points came in the final four minutes and one second of the frame.
Draymond Green sounds off on critical switch up that can turn Warriors’ season
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
Fans React To Golden State Warriors Overcoming The LA Clippers: "The Team Is Finding Its Rhythm"
The Golden State Warriors pulled off a strong win over the LA Clippers, who were missing stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.
Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game
Klay Thompson has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.
How to Watch Clippers-Warriors Game On Wednesday
The Los Angeles Clippers (11-7) and Golden State Warriors (8-10) will play each other on Wednesday night in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Stephen Curry Finally Reveals If He Thinks He Should Have Won Finals MVP Over Andre Iguodala
Steph Curry breaks his silence on losing 2015 Finals MVP to Andre Iguodala.
Bleacher Report
NBA 'Needs to Protect' Giannis, Players from Hits, Says Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer believes Giannis Antetokoumpo doesn't get enough respect from officials on the court. "I just think sometimes the hits that Giannis is taking, the league needs to look at them," Budenholzer told reporters Monday. "The league needs to protect him." The forward got to the free-throw...
NBA Executive Claims Mavericks Would Try To Trade For Draymond Green If Warriors Made HIm Available
The Dallas Mavericks could be a team that's in the mix for Draymond Green.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Praises 76ers for Win vs. Nets Despite Embiid, Harden, Maxey Injuries
The Brooklyn Nets had Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and their 22 combined All-Star selections on the court, while the Philadelphia 76ers had Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the sidelines with injuries. So the Nets earned a straightforward road win on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center,...
Bleacher Report
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Have No Timetable to Return to Clippers from Injuries
The Los Angeles Clippers will continue to be without their top two players for the time being. Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters after Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors there is no timetable for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to return from their injuries. George has missed the...
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić Says Fans Shouldn't Worry About Him Leaving, Wants to Win Title with Mavs
Luka Dončić is trying to ease any concerns Dallas Mavericks fans might have about him potentially leaving the franchise at some point. In an interview with WFAA's Joe Trahan (h/t BasketNews.com), Dončić explained why Mavs fans shouldn't be concerned about things right now. "I don't think...
Bleacher Report
Report: Pistons 'Encouraging' Cade Cunningham to Get Surgery amid Wembanyama Rumors
Currently sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Detroit Pistons could be ready to go into full tank mode in an attempt to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Per The Athletic's James L. Edwards III, the Pistons are "encouraging" Cade Cunningham...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Taking 'Early Calls' on Saddiq Bey Before Deadline
The Detroit Pistons have reportedly "taken early calls" on forward Saddiq Bey, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer added the team is "intent on further evaluating Bey" before making any moves, but the organization is at least considering making a deal after he was nearly untouchable in past years.
