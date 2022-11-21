The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 125-112 on Friday evening behind a phenomenal outing from Jayson Tatum, who amassed 37 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Boston led 34-23 after one quarter and 70-49 at halftime thanks largely to Tatum, who had 23 points at the intermission after dropping 16 in the second quarter alone. Thirteen of those points came in the final four minutes and one second of the frame.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO