PA man jailed in Cali. now facing child assault charges in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Emporium man faces charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl almost a decade ago inside a tent he owned, according to court documents.

In an interview with police, the girl reported that in 2014 Forest Drake, now 60, would take her inside a tent in the backyard and he would sexually assault her, according to the charges filed by Emporium Borough police. During the time of the alleged sexual assaults, the girl was 10-years-old.

The girl claimed in both her original 2014 interview and the most recent one that Drake would use lotion before he would assault her. She alleged that Drake would then sometimes make her touch him inappropriately, the affidavit reads

Police noted that Drake was being investigated for the sexual assault back in 2014, but he was able to flee the area. In 2018, Drake was found in California and locked up in state prison on charges only to move back home to Cameron County upon his release.

Drake currently faces felony charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age. unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Drake awaits a preliminary hearing that is scheduled for Dec. 15.

