Bath, NY

Pet of the Week: Crystal & Emmy Lou, Finger Lakes SPCA

By Carl Aldinger
 2 days ago

( WETM ) – Today’s Pets of the Week are a pair of bonded sisters from the Finger Lakes SPCA who are a little shy, but no less sweet.

Crystal and Emmy Lou are sisters with a very close bond, the SPCA said. They’ve been waiting for a home together for a very long time.

They’re part of the VIP Cats Program (Very Introverted Personalities). Crystal and Emmy Lou are sweet but shy and need little patience as they make some friends.

Both are spayed and have up-to-date vaccinations. Adoption fees for VIP cats are $35. The SPCA said cats in the program are often some of the felines that have been at the shelter the longest. Most enjoy other pets and humans, but not necessarily being held. Many, like these two, have their preferred snuggle buddy that they can’t live without.

Anyone interested in adopting from the FLSCPA should email info@fingerlakesspca.org or message its Facebook page. Applications can also be picked up at the shelter at 72 Cameron Street in Bath.

WETM 18 News

