FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WECT
Country club hosts 200 Marines, sailors for Thanksgiving
New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington partnered with Hope Baptist Church for All Nations to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need on Thursday, Nov. 24. Over 3,000 runners gathered for the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 24. Cape Fear...
WECT
Town of Leland announces holiday events for community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has scheduled several family-friendly holiday events in December. The annual display of Leland in Lights will feature a free, festive walking tour of Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. The park will be transformed into a “winter wonderland” for six weeks, with the Grand Illumination to kick off the display on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and will start at dusk every evening through Jan. 3. Visitors can help turn the lights on, visit Santa, take a train ride on the Leland Express and enjoy local food trucks. Leland Fire/Rescue and the Leland Police Department will be accepting canned goods to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.
foxwilmington.com
Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt begins Saturday
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Carolina Beach Mural Project has announced its first Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt from Nov. 26-30. A total of 59 boards will be placed at locations across the town including 45 Carolina Beach businesses. You can see the map of all the boards on the CBMP website.
foxwilmington.com
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla to set sail this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will set sail on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Wrightsville Beach. The main event is the day in the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town complex with food, arts and crafts vendors. As for other festivities:
ourstate.com
The 1980s: White Christmas on the Coast
Two days before Christmas 1989, the largest snowstorm in its history envelops the North Carolina coast. It is a fitting close for a decade defined by superlatives — dedicated scientists achieving remarkable breakthroughs in medicine, resourceful social activists carving out victories over seemingly impossible odds, game-changing pioneers reaching historic milestones and winning international accolades. The state has seen a crowded calendar of firsts, bests, and mosts.
WECT
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School is calling students and faculty to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Tuesday, November 22. Jones was reported missing in early November and her body was later found in Pender County on November 17. Three people have been arrested in...
WECT
Need to grab a last minute ingredient? Try these stores open on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though bigger stores such as Target and Walmart are closed this year for Thanksgiving, some grocery stores are still open until the early afternoon. Food Lion will be open until 3 p.m. Harris Teeter will be open until 2 p.m. Whole Foods will be open until...
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Cargo District businesses prepare for Thanksgiving holiday shoppers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —While many businesses will be closed on Thanksgiving, some are gearing up for an anticipated rush of customers on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The National Retail Federation thinks there will be record holiday sales this year, with more than 166 million people planning to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM announces new 360 degree screening technology
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is getting an upgrade to their security. New computed tomography screening technology is coming to the airport early next month. The technology will provide 360 degree imaging and allow passengers to leave 3-1-1 compliant liquids and electronics in their bags when...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
WECT
“She was a loving person:” New Hanover High School students honor slain classmate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As students take their seats in one classroom at New Hanover High School, one desk remains empty. That desk, now wrapped in red paper, is where Miyonna Jones used to sit. Jones was found dead last Thursday after crews spent more than two weeks searching for her.
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover Fire Rescue responds to structure fire at Fairford Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure at 107 Fairford Road fire this afternoon, Nov. 22, at approximately 12:38 p.m. According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue officials, the fire was contained to the kitchen and attic space and extinguished within 15 minutes.
borderbelt.org
Columbus County restaurant opens its door and its heart on Thanksgiving
When Helen Holden bought Penn’s Grill in 2016, she knew she wanted to bring the Columbus County restaurant known for its fried chicken sandwiches back to life. Six years later, Holden is fulfilling her dream – and going beyond her role as a successful business owner in downtown Whiteville to also serve as a cheerleader for the community and a helping hand for those in need.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington fixture set to shut down permanently after more than 30 years
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington fixture around for more than 30 years is set to shut down for good next week. After more than three decades – Starway Flea Market owner Ellan Hibbard is ready for a change. “My husband and I bought this place 33 years...
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
marinelink.com
New Hanover County Orders Fire Boat from US Watercraft
Hubert, N.C. shipbuilder US Watercraft said it has been selected by New Hanover County to build a custom 30-foot aluminum fire/rescue vessel. Now under construction, the vessel will be delivered in early 2023. Located in southeastern North Carolina, the county has 31 miles of shoreline on the mainland and barrier...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for 18-year-old Shontrel Emoni Locke on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Per the WPD, she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey shirt and brown or tan pants with black Timberland boots on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Corbet Street. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.
