Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Country club hosts 200 Marines, sailors for Thanksgiving

New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington partnered with Hope Baptist Church for All Nations to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need on Thursday, Nov. 24. Over 3,000 runners gathered for the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 24. Cape Fear...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Town of Leland announces holiday events for community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has scheduled several family-friendly holiday events in December. The annual display of Leland in Lights will feature a free, festive walking tour of Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. The park will be transformed into a “winter wonderland” for six weeks, with the Grand Illumination to kick off the display on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and will start at dusk every evening through Jan. 3. Visitors can help turn the lights on, visit Santa, take a train ride on the Leland Express and enjoy local food trucks. Leland Fire/Rescue and the Leland Police Department will be accepting canned goods to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt begins Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Carolina Beach Mural Project has announced its first Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt from Nov. 26-30. A total of 59 boards will be placed at locations across the town including 45 Carolina Beach businesses. You can see the map of all the boards on the CBMP website.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
ourstate.com

The 1980s: White Christmas on the Coast

Two days before Christmas 1989, the largest snowstorm in its history envelops the North Carolina coast. It is a fitting close for a decade defined by superlatives — dedicated scientists achieving remarkable breakthroughs in medicine, resourceful social activists carving out victories over seemingly impossible odds, game-changing pioneers reaching historic milestones and winning international accolades. The state has seen a crowded calendar of firsts, bests, and mosts.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

ILM announces new 360 degree screening technology

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is getting an upgrade to their security. New computed tomography screening technology is coming to the airport early next month. The technology will provide 360 degree imaging and allow passengers to leave 3-1-1 compliant liquids and electronics in their bags when...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover Fire Rescue responds to structure fire at Fairford Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure at 107 Fairford Road fire this afternoon, Nov. 22, at approximately 12:38 p.m. According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue officials, the fire was contained to the kitchen and attic space and extinguished within 15 minutes.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Columbus County restaurant opens its door and its heart on Thanksgiving

When Helen Holden bought Penn’s Grill in 2016, she knew she wanted to bring the Columbus County restaurant known for its fried chicken sandwiches back to life. Six years later, Holden is fulfilling her dream – and going beyond her role as a successful business owner in downtown Whiteville to also serve as a cheerleader for the community and a helping hand for those in need.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
marinelink.com

New Hanover County Orders Fire Boat from US Watercraft

Hubert, N.C. shipbuilder US Watercraft said it has been selected by New Hanover County to build a custom 30-foot aluminum fire/rescue vessel. Now under construction, the vessel will be delivered in early 2023. Located in southeastern North Carolina, the county has 31 miles of shoreline on the mainland and barrier...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for 18-year-old Shontrel Emoni Locke on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Per the WPD, she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey shirt and brown or tan pants with black Timberland boots on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Corbet Street. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.
WILMINGTON, NC

