Police: missing Westfield man found dead after weekend search

westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire at General Cleaners on South Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to an early morning fire at a Holyoke business on Friday. Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex told Western Mass News that the fire on South Street was first reported just before 3 a.m. “It was reported that there was smoke in the area. Crews...
One dead in Chicopee crash
CHICOPEE - One person has died after a serious crash in Chicopee, which happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.When police arrived at the accident, on Center Street near the CVS, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Officers later discovered a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital by a passing motorist. There is no word on his condition.The crash is under investigation. Police said early investigation did not reveal any other cars involved in the crash.
westernmassnews.com
4 injured in crash along I-91 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called a crash along Interstate 91 Thursday night. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters had to extricate four people from the vehicle, which crashed along the northbound side of the highway in Springfield. Those people were taken to an area hospital...
westernmassnews.com
1 person killed, another injured in crash on Center Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a serious one-car crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning. According to Chicopee Police, one person died from their injuries at Baystate Medical Center. Another injured person inside the car was brought to Baystate Medical Center by a driver passing by the scene. Information on their condition is not available.
Suspect arrested in connection with Wilbraham Big Y gun incident
Wilbraham Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident at the Boston Street Big Y on Tuesday.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in Springfield officer-involved shooting appears in court
Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. Updated: 54 minutes ago. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were...
Water main break in Deerfield just outside of downtown
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break in Deerfield is causing disruption to water service for area residents. The Deerfield Police Department said on social media the break occurred on Graves Street just outside of downtown and the Deerfield Water Department is fixing the problem. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Three Adams families without home after Thanksgiving fire
Three families in Adam are without a home Thursday morning following a multi-family house fire.
iBerkshires.com
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
Car fire on Frost Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to Frost Street for a car fire on Wednesday.
Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is a 26-year-old man who is now considered […]
One wounded in New Haven shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in New Haven, according to police. The shooting occurred near Newhall Street and Reed Street, officials said. Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting The focus of the investigation appeared to be on a brown SUV with bullet holes. Police […]
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to 4-car crash on I-91 NB in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 Northbound near Exit 8 on Springfield Tuesday afternoon for reports of a 4-car accident. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the crash took place around 6:45 p.m. The incident involved 4 vehicles:. a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven...
westernmassnews.com
Fire officials urge caution, safety for Thanksgiving
The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West...
westernmassnews.com
Police: gun pulled, man arrested during fight at Chicopee football game
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - During the Chicopee Comp-Chicopee High football game, a fight between two men in the stands resulted in a gun reportedly being pulled. There were frightening moments for fans in the stands during a local football game on Thursday. Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne told Western Mass News that one man is in custody after an argument between two men turned violent when police said one man was reportedly hit with a gun during a fight.
Eyewitness News
Manager of blindness support center dies following double pedestrian accident
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two pedestrians were killed in a crash on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning. Lt. Aaron Boisvert from the Hartford Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street. He held a news conference around 9:30 a.m. on...
Home break-in on Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham, police reminding residents to keep home and car locked
Wilbraham Police are investigating after a house was broken into while the resident was sleeping early Tuesday morning.
