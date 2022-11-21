Police: missing Westfield man found dead after weekend search

CHICOPEE - One person has died after a serious crash in Chicopee, which happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.When police arrived at the accident, on Center Street near the CVS, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Officers later discovered a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital by a passing motorist. There is no word on his condition.The crash is under investigation. Police said early investigation did not reveal any other cars involved in the crash.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO