Many area businesses will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. The only exception will be the convenience stores providing gas, food and refreshments. All financial institutions and professional offices will be closed for the day Thursday. The Hamilton County Courthouse, all county offices and the Webster City municipal building will be closed both Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving weekend. Fuller Hall will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving but will reopen again on Friday morning beginning at 6:00 for recreation activities. A Turkey Trot will be held at Fuller Hall beginning at 9:00 Thursday morning with donations on non perishable food welcome to benefit local food pantries in Webster City. Kendall Young Library will be closing at 3:00 Wednesday afternoon for the long Thanksgiving weekend to reopen again on Monday, November 28 at 10:00. There will be no city or rural delivery on mail Thursday. Webster City’s post office box lobby will be open as usual for the benefit of postal box holders but the customer service window will be closed for the day. Mail service will resume on Friday. Schools in the KQWC listening area will be dismissing early Wedneday afternoon for the Thanksgiving weekend. Classes will resume again on Monday,November 28.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO