Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight
ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
Minivan getaway driver gets 12 years for NJ, PA armed robberies
A 45-year-old Mercer County man who admitted to being a minivan getaway driver in a string of armed robberies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, of Trenton, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court. Feliciano and Gabriel Lopez, who has since...
Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer
To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
Man beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
Driver’s bizarre explanation for killing NJ man, hurting 16 at Apple Store
The driver of an SUV that went through the window of an Apple Store outside Boston on Monday morning, killing a New Jersey man and hurting 16 others, told police that his foot got stuck on the accelerator. Even though the driver was not found to have any obvious signs...
Shocking death of school superintendent in Englewood, NJ
Grief counselors are available in the Englewood School District to help students and staff cope with the sudden death of Superintendent Dr. Ronel Cook. Cook, 51, was driving with his 18-year-old son in Yonkers when his 2015 Nissan Altima veered off the Cross County Parkway and hit a stone wall. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. His son survived the crash with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.
Second Bayonne, NJ cop dies unexpectedly within 10 days
A second Bayonne police officer has died unexpectedly, the second ranking officer to pass in 10 days. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, died Monday, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. The mayor did not disclose a cause of death. He passed away at the Bayonne Medical Center, according to his obituary. "Sergeant...
Is your power out in New Jersey? Here are some tools you need
The power going out when I was a kid meant it was time to play one game and one game only: the dark game. You start by turning off all the lights in the house; every single one. Every player gets their own flashlight and then begins a game that...
Manchester, NJ fire chief pulled from wreck after flipping SUV
MANCHESTER — The fire chief of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Co. was hospitalized by helicopter after his SUV overturned near the firehouse on Tuesday night. Brian Flanagan, 43, was returning from a call and driving west on Route 571 just after 10 p.m. in his department-issued 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Investigation into Mercer County, NJ voting issues finds ‘human error’
TRENTON — An investigation into the myriad of voting issues in Mercer County on Election Day has found no criminal intent and lays the blame at the feet of the company that made the county's voting machines. County Clerk Paula Covello on Wednesday said that Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes
A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
Get your burritos! Chipotle opens another spot in Monmouth County, NJ
There will soon be 88 Chipotle locations in New Jersey with seven of them in Monmouth County as word has been released that the newest location will be in Shrewsbury. The new Chipotle will be located at the Shrewsbury Plaza Shopping Center at 1026 Broad St., according to plans filed with the Planning Board.
Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ
A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
NJ fire destroys $4M worth of movie buses to be used in Thanksgiving Parade
KEARNY — Seven large production buses and trailers to be used at the Macy's Thanksgiving parade went up in flames Monday morning in the bus company's parking lot. Video shows the buses on fire next to the building that houses Royal Buses on Business Route 1 & 9 around 6 a.m.
State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
OMG: New York woman tries to legally change name to ‘JesusChrist’
In one of the more bizarre stories in a while, a woman from New York's bid to legally change her name to a 64-letter moniker was shot down by a judge. Even when she was asked to shorten her initial request, her new name was still denied. We're not exactly sure what prompted this, or why she'd want to make her legal name so long.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
69K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0