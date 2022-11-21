Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: No. 5 Cyclones roll, set up top 10 matchup Sunday
Iowa State had no sort of problems during its Phil Knight Invitational semifinal matchup with Michigan State, cruising to a 80-49 win in Portland on Thanksgiving night. The No. 5 Cyclones ran away from their opponents in the first of two showcase games in Oregon, setting up a top 10 matchup on Sunday with No. 8 North Carolina (6:30 p.m. ESPN2).
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/24): Kansas, Iowa State hold on for OT wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas were overtime victors in Thursday's men's college basketball action. Iowa State (4-0): The Cyclones stayed on the front side of the Phil Knight Invitational with an 81-79 overtime win over Villanova (2-3). Gabe Kalscheuer came off the bench to post 23 points, and Osun Osunniyi had 17 points and five rebounds. Jaren Holmes scored 12 points, handed out nine assists and grabbed five rebounds, and Robert Jones chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football Recruiting: Kansas City WR Dayton Howard Commits to Hawkeyes
While Hawkeye fans are enjoying their Thanksgiving Day with friends and family, food and a dose of football, the Iowa coaching staff are spending their holiday preparing for the final regular season game against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes, of course, are set to take on the Cornhuskers inside Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday once again, this time looking for an eighth straight win over their rivals to the west and a Big Ten West division title in the process.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
Semi strikes pickup head on near Pocahontas, resulting in one death
(Pocahontas) The Iowa State Patrol reports a fatal accident in Pocahontas County. 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, died in the crash. A northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer, was crossed the center line on Highway 4 and collided with Leth’s southbound GMC Sierra. The accident took...
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
3 killed in Wright County semi-truck vs. car collision, Iowa State Patrol says
HOLMES, Iowa — Three people are dead following a crash between a car and a Mack semi-truck in Wright County Tuesday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. The crash happened around 7:05 a.m. at Hancock Avenue and 160 Street in Holmes. The semi-truck, driven by 20-year-old...
KCCI.com
Plans for new Boone wellness center could be dropped
BOONE, Iowa — A much-talked-about wellness center may not come to fruition in Boone. The city appears to be dropping plans to build a Boone Wellness Center. The city council won't hold another special election on the proposed recreation center. Boone voters rejected the proposal back in March. Supporters...
KCCI.com
3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
KCCI.com
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
AdWeek
Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups
Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
KCCI.com
Crash caught on camera in State Center
STATE CENTER, Iowa — Police are urging drivers to slow down after a crash was caught on camera. The crash happened on Highway 30 in State Center. In the video, police are already on a traffic stop when a car speeds through and slams into another car. No one...
kqradio.com
A slight increase in Hamilton County’s unemployment rate for October.
The October unemployment rate for Hamilton County is at 2.6 percent. The Iowa Workforce Development office reported a slight increase from the September rate of 2.4 percent for unemployment. In October of 2021,the rate was 3.4 percent. There were 6,840 people employed across Hamilton County in October while 190 people were unemployed. The rates for surrounding counties showed Boone County at 2.2 percent, Franklin County at 2.4 percent, Hardin County at 2.7, Story County at 2 percent, Webster County at 2.8 percent and Wright County’s unemployment rate was 2.3 percent. Iowa’s unemployment rate for October was 2.9 percent up from the September rate of 2.7 percent.
kqradio.com
Thanksgiving weekend closings.
Many area businesses will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. The only exception will be the convenience stores providing gas, food and refreshments. All financial institutions and professional offices will be closed for the day Thursday. The Hamilton County Courthouse, all county offices and the Webster City municipal building will be closed both Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving weekend. Fuller Hall will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving but will reopen again on Friday morning beginning at 6:00 for recreation activities. A Turkey Trot will be held at Fuller Hall beginning at 9:00 Thursday morning with donations on non perishable food welcome to benefit local food pantries in Webster City. Kendall Young Library will be closing at 3:00 Wednesday afternoon for the long Thanksgiving weekend to reopen again on Monday, November 28 at 10:00. There will be no city or rural delivery on mail Thursday. Webster City’s post office box lobby will be open as usual for the benefit of postal box holders but the customer service window will be closed for the day. Mail service will resume on Friday. Schools in the KQWC listening area will be dismissing early Wedneday afternoon for the Thanksgiving weekend. Classes will resume again on Monday,November 28.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
Ottumwa native comes back to Iowa in ‘Come From Away’
DES MOINES, Iowa – The musical “Come From Away” is back at the Des Moines Civic Center, and there will be an Iowan on stage. Ottumwa’s Harter Clingman remembers his first time seeing the show that takes you back to the events of Sept. 11. “Five minutes in, it was pretty clear that this was going […]
Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
Iowa Olympian Buys Massive New House [VIDEO]
Not only is this olympian from Iowa, but she is also a gold medal winner. The Des Moines native has been making Iowans proud since the age of 16 years old when she won a gold medal in the balance beam. She was also the winner of a silver medal...
Comments / 0