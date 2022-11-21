ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

'Supernatural' actor and Oklahoma native Nicki Aycox dies at 47

By Brandy McDonnell, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago

Oklahoma native and television actor Nicki Aycox, best known for playing Meg Masters on the popular CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16. She was 47.

Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, shared the news in a Nov. 17 Facebook post .

"My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her," Ceklosky posted on Facebook .

Born May 26, 1975, in Hennessey, Aycox grew up in the small Kingfisher County town, graduated from Enid High School and studied for three semesters at the University of Oklahoma.

"When I went from Hennessey to Enid, I had been playing basketball, and I was a pretty good athlete,” Aycox told The Oklahoman in a 2009 interview .

"But Enid had a drama program, and before I knew it, I quit basketball and was doing the yearly play. Catherine Johnston was my teacher there, and she really put the bug in me.”

More: OKC filmmaker Kyle Roberts talks about the growth of Oklahoma's movie industry

Oklahoma actor appeared on many television series

Starting in the mid-1990s, Aycox made guest appearances on numerous TV shows, including "3rd Rock from the Sun," "Boy Meets World," "Ally McBeal," "The X-Files," "Criminal Minds," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "Longmire."

She had longer runs on series like "Providence," "Cold Case" and "Dark Blue."

Aycox also appeared in the movies "Jeepers Creepers 2," "Perfect Stranger" and “The Girl on the Train.”

Between 2006 and 2008, Aycox had a recurring role on “Supernatural” as fan-favorite character Meg Masters, a woman who is possessed by an unnamed demon in the show's first season.

"Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary," "Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke wrote Nov. 20 on Twitter .

"The X-Files" writer and executive producer Frank Spotnitz also posted on Twitter that he was "Heartbroken to learn of the death of the brilliant Nicki Aycox, a wonderful actress who made the difficult look easy."

Aycox's last apparent screen role was in the 2014 Lifetime movie “Dead on Campus.” She released an EP of jazzy music titled "Red Velvet Room" in 2015 .

'Supernatural' performer had been undergoing treatment for leukemia

In March 2021, Aycox revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with leukemia and was undergoing chemotherapy after mistaking her symptoms for COVID-19. Until earlier this year, she regularly posted about her battle with cancer on Instagram .

Although she hadn't visited her home state in a while, Aycox told The Oklahoman in 2009 that she still had family in Ardmore, Tulsa and Hennessey.

"I had a great 20 years in Oklahoma," she said. "Of course, I still call Oklahoma home.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'Supernatural' actor and Oklahoma native Nicki Aycox dies at 47

