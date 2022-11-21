Read full article on original website
Downtown Denison block reopens after refresh
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The latest phase of the ambitious Designing Downtown Denison beautification project is ready for business. The 200 block of Main Street reopened Wednesday after the reconstruction project that started on April 18. While the end of the block remains closed, all businesses will now be accessible.
Herschel Walker, running for US Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3M Texas residence
(The Texas Tribune) Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law. According to...
New dining options at Denison travel center
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Fuzzy's Taco Shop — along with a barbecue restaurant and, as of Tuesday, an Einstein Bros. Bagels shop — are slowly opening up at a new travel stop at the intersection of U.S. 75 and State Highway 91 in Denison, just south of the Oklahoma border.
Gas prices ease for long holiday weekend
(KTEN) -- Fuel prices are dropping as Thanksgiving travel begins this week. According to AAA, the Texas statewide gas price average fell under 3 dollars per gallon. This is the lowest price since January of this year. In Denison, gas was as low as $2.73 per gallon on Tuesday. As...
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
Thanksgiving Events happening tomorrow in Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thanksgiving celebrations is underway and in Texoma there are plenty of free events you can attend to. “We are having a community thanksgiving dinner it is being going around for 16 years,” said Rosemary Neal. Seventh & Main Baptist Church in Bonham is having their...
Incoming Grayson County Judge fuming over job deal for Magers
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Incoming Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey has launched a war of words against the Commissioners Court. Earlier this week, the commissioners appointed outgoing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers as the new director of the North Texas Regional Airport and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, replacing Mike Livezey, who recently stepped down.
ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD
The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
Inspiration for a unique Sherman business dies at age 5
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Charlotte Brooks was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after fighting for her life at birth. She passed away on November 7 at the age of five, but her legacy lives on. "Charlotte's life was always surrounded around impacting other people," said Charlotte's father, Kameron Brooks. "If...
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court
When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
Whitesboro prepares for Paradise for a second time
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - Its not often in high school football that you get to face a team two times in a season. However. that will be the case when Whitesboro faces district opponent Paradise in the UIL Regional Semifinals. The Bearcats beat the Panthers 18-7 in our KTEN game...
Gunter, Palmer face off in battle of undefeated teams
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - At this point in the season, there are no easy games, even for the No. 1 team in 3A(II). 11-0 Gunter faces 11-0 Palmer on Friday at 1 p.m. at Royse City. Part of what has made the Tigers so dynamic this season is their depth...
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9M
Two former employees of the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs pleaded guilty for their role in a $2.9 million embezzlement scheme.Photo byRK/UnsplashonUnsplash. A pair of former employees of the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs have pled guilty for their role in a massive $2.9 million embezzlement scheme. Fox 4 reports that 56-year-old Randius McGlown and 54-year-old Charles Gates have both pleaded guilty to theft. Acting Special Agent in Charge Patrick Roche of the VA Office of Inspector General’s South Central Field Office told Fox 4:
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
Rental scam hits McKinney family hard as scammer pretends to be homeowner, collects rent
MCKINNEY, Texas — Breanna Davila and her family of five were all kinds of excited to find a good-sized home and on their budget. But, like many things go, she learned if it's too good to be true, it likely is. "This was our home that we were confident...
Suspect in Royse City homicide found unresponsive in home
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at approximately 3:40 PM, 911 received a call that a male subject was unresponsive and not breathing at a residence located at 5420 FM2625. The Royse City Police Department responded to the location along with medical emergency personnel from the Hunt County AMR Ambulance Service and the Royse City Fire Department. Life saving measures such as CPR were administered but the male subject passed away. The deceased subject was identified as Eric Lamont O’Bryant.
Isle Du Bois Unit at Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Pilot Point
Located on Ray Roberts Lake, the state park consist of nine units. Isle Du Bois Unit is not far from Denton, and about an hour from either Fort Worth or Dallas. It’s a great park and campground for anyone looking to get out of town, year round. We were up on the lake, and I had been hearing so much about the deer in the park, especially a large 10 point buck affectionately known as Manuel, that I wanted to take a drive through the park in hopes of seeing him and other deer. Because no matter how many deer you see, you always want to see more.
