Florida State

disneydining.com

Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily South

Vintage 1930s “Neverbreak” Trunk Washes Up On Florida Beach

Another day, another mysterious object washing up on Southern shores. The latest treasure to make headlines recently appeared on a beach near St. Augustine, Florida. National Park Service officials documented a nearly 100-year-old steamer trunk that mysteriously washed ashore at Fort Matanzas National Monument on Friday—just over a week after Hurricane Nicole wreaked havoc on the area.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor

When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
HAWAII STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

How You Can Save BIG On Disney World Airport Transportation NOW

There are LOTS of ways to in around Disney World. There are the Disney buses, the Skyliner, and the ferries, not to mention that you can take a rideshare service or your own car/a rental car around as well. But what about getting to and from the airport? Disney’s got two direct services, The Sunshine Flyer and Mears Connect, and one of them has a pretty sweet Black Friday deal!
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

All-Inclusive Resorts Are Having a Moment

It began in 1950, in a small fishing village on the Balearic island of Mallorca. World War II was in the recent past, the sun was shining, and entrepreneur Gérard Blitz decided to set up a village of tents for vacationers. The idea was for people to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with each other. Guests came in droves, the village’s population swelling to nearly 2,000, with everyone pitching in to work and enjoy a bounty of outdoor activities, food, and drink. This was the first modern all-inclusive resort, a harbinger of piña coladas to come: The original Club Med.
ARIZONA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida, USA (with Map & Photos)

The Dry Tortugas National Park is home to the impressive Fort Jefferson, built by the United States government in the 19th century. Although this is the essence of the park, the beautiful reef islands, seven in total, that make up the Dry Tortugas deserve to be delirium. You can tour the valid and spend the rest of the day enjoying the soft sand beaches and snorkeling in the clear, shallow waters.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Will Bob Iger’s Return Affect the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District?

Bob Iger has returned as Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek has left the position, and some big changes have already been made in the Company. We’ve already taken a look at some of the massive challenges Iger will have to face as the returning CEO and the big things fans want him to tackle. One of the challenges on that list is addressing the situation with the dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. Here are the latest updates on that district and what Bob Iger’s return could mean for Disney’s relationship with Florida politicians.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Body of missing autistic Central Florida boy found

ORLANDO -- The body of a young autistic Central Florida boy who went missing a day ago in his neighborhood was found in a nearby canal, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.Aaron Peña, 5, was last seen around noon Wednesday and was reported missing in an area east of the Lake Nona area, investigators said in a social media post.The effort to find the boy included a missing child alert that was issued later in the day by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.The boy's mother told local reporters that her son was fascinated by water.She said she was working at home when she didn't hear any activity from her son and went downstairs and found a back door open.Investigators did not elaborate on the circumstances of where the boy's body was found."It's with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home," the sheriff's office said in a social media post. "\We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Tourists Caught on Camera Trashing Florida’s Biscayne National Park

A viral video shows a group of people trashing an island in Biscayne National Park after a day of partying on their boats and jet skis. The authorities are now conducting an investigation. Nicholas Rey was on vacation with family and friends when he caught the careless littering on video. “They did not care,” Rey told Local 10 News. “They started tossing all these bags right in the middle of the island, just tossing bag after bag.”
disneyfoodblog.com

Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!

