Kokomo, IN

WLFI.com

Thomas Miller Elementary School holds first Miller's Day Parade

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — You've heard of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but this was the first year that Thomas Miller Elementary School held a Thanksgiving parade of their own. Miller students and staff marched down Fourth, Kossuth, Third, Fountain, and back for their Miller's Day Parade. Students also...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel High School Chinese teacher wins People’s Choice Award

Carmel High School Tungfen Lee received the People’s Choice Award and a $1,000 prize at a Nov. 19 ceremony for the U.S. Heartland Chinese Teacher Award. Lee was one of five finalists for the Heartland Chinese Teacher Award, which is designed to show appreciation for those teaching Chinese in the Heartland region. She was not among the three teachers to win the top award and a $5,000 cash grant.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Media teacher is ‘Westfield famous’ for being behind the camera

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — This month’s WISH-TV Golden Apple Award winner uses his media skills to motivate students in Westfield. WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station and News 8 honors outstanding teachers every month with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a $500 school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures, and a surprise from Hanna Mordoh.
WESTFIELD, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Southside Times

Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses

On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
GREENWOOD, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

The history of the people behind the name of Muncie and Delaware County

Chief Munsee never existed. Despite the legend of a powerful Native American chief roaming the area that would become Muncie being ingrained in the local culture, nothing has been found to confirm the existence of the chief. The statue purported to be the fictitious chief located at the split between...
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

The Wright Brothers set for ride into sunset

The Wright Brothers were ready for their farewell concert at CarmelFest July 4, 2021. Unfortunately, the sound person got sick and went home and there was no one to run the system. “The last concert we did at CarmelFest was a disaster and we hated leaving the people with that...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

8-year-old injured in Indy hit and run

Family is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of an SUV who hit their son and fled the scene on Indianapolis' near southeast side. Family is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of an SUV who hit their son and fled the scene on Indianapolis' near southeast side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

State representative announces bid for Indy mayor

Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Huntington Co. shelter seeking donations following influx of emaciated dogs

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington County Humane Society is seeking help from the community as they say they currently have several emaciated dogs in their care. They say five of their 16 kennels are filled with malnourished dogs who have been at the shelter for a while, with long stays expected. Officials say there are three active criminal investigations related to the mistreatment of those dogs.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Popular American pastime puts elderly at risk of stroke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Watching TV may be one of the most popular American pastimes. An estimated 55% of people spend between one and four hours watching television every day. But this–scientists say–is a problem, especially for the elderly. Researchers at San Diego State University College of Health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details

Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland told Special Judge Fran Gull that release of the probable cause affidavit that led to Allen’s arrest would lead to media intimidation of witnesses and jeopardize the ongoing investigation because, “Richard Allen is not the only person involved.”. Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public...
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
INDIANA STATE
visitwabashcounty.com

‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore

Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. They protect more than 100 properties in the region. While some are closed to the public, and strictly set aside as nature sanctuaries for scientific study, ACRES offers trails at about 30 locations for free public use. These reserves are open to visitors year-round.
INDIANA STATE

