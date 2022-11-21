Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLFI.com
Thomas Miller Elementary School holds first Miller's Day Parade
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — You've heard of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but this was the first year that Thomas Miller Elementary School held a Thanksgiving parade of their own. Miller students and staff marched down Fourth, Kossuth, Third, Fountain, and back for their Miller's Day Parade. Students also...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School Chinese teacher wins People’s Choice Award
Carmel High School Tungfen Lee received the People’s Choice Award and a $1,000 prize at a Nov. 19 ceremony for the U.S. Heartland Chinese Teacher Award. Lee was one of five finalists for the Heartland Chinese Teacher Award, which is designed to show appreciation for those teaching Chinese in the Heartland region. She was not among the three teachers to win the top award and a $5,000 cash grant.
WISH-TV
Media teacher is ‘Westfield famous’ for being behind the camera
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — This month’s WISH-TV Golden Apple Award winner uses his media skills to motivate students in Westfield. WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station and News 8 honors outstanding teachers every month with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a $500 school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures, and a surprise from Hanna Mordoh.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
Southside Times
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market
INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure. (NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.) The mall was initially scheduled to...
ballstatedailynews.com
The history of the people behind the name of Muncie and Delaware County
Chief Munsee never existed. Despite the legend of a powerful Native American chief roaming the area that would become Muncie being ingrained in the local culture, nothing has been found to confirm the existence of the chief. The statue purported to be the fictitious chief located at the split between...
WISH-TV
Avon High School tells staff to ‘remain in place,’ close doors after ‘situation’
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A “situation” in a hallway of Avon High School led administrators to tell staff to “remain in place” and close the doors, according to the high school’s principal Matt Shockley. The “situation” happened during the final passing period of the...
WISH-TV
Coroner-elect: Body count will rise for 1980-90s serial killer Herb Baumeister
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
Current Publishing
The Wright Brothers set for ride into sunset
The Wright Brothers were ready for their farewell concert at CarmelFest July 4, 2021. Unfortunately, the sound person got sick and went home and there was no one to run the system. “The last concert we did at CarmelFest was a disaster and we hated leaving the people with that...
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began in November of 2021 after a […]
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
Fox 59
8-year-old injured in Indy hit and run
Family is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of an SUV who hit their son and fled the scene on Indianapolis' near southeast side. Family is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of an SUV who hit their son and fled the scene on Indianapolis' near southeast side.
'I'm just confused' Libby's grandmother says seeing Allen in court was emotional
Seeing the man arrested in the murders of Libby and Abby for the first time came with emotions Becky Patty says she wasn't sure how to feel.
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington Co. shelter seeking donations following influx of emaciated dogs
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington County Humane Society is seeking help from the community as they say they currently have several emaciated dogs in their care. They say five of their 16 kennels are filled with malnourished dogs who have been at the shelter for a while, with long stays expected. Officials say there are three active criminal investigations related to the mistreatment of those dogs.
WISH-TV
Popular American pastime puts elderly at risk of stroke
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Watching TV may be one of the most popular American pastimes. An estimated 55% of people spend between one and four hours watching television every day. But this–scientists say–is a problem, especially for the elderly. Researchers at San Diego State University College of Health...
cbs4indy.com
Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details
Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland told Special Judge Fran Gull that release of the probable cause affidavit that led to Allen’s arrest would lead to media intimidation of witnesses and jeopardize the ongoing investigation because, “Richard Allen is not the only person involved.”. Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public...
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
visitwabashcounty.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. They protect more than 100 properties in the region. While some are closed to the public, and strictly set aside as nature sanctuaries for scientific study, ACRES offers trails at about 30 locations for free public use. These reserves are open to visitors year-round.
