Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss
This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
Ohio State vs. Michigan score prediction, pick by college football computers
Ohio State and Michigan meet this Saturday in college football's Week 13 action in a game loaded with conference and national title implications. The winner is set to represent the East Division in the Big Ten Championship Game and will be favored to win the league title with a clear path to the ...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game
Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
Revenge game: Ohio State tired of living with Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has been counting the days until it could get a shot at revenge. Not like the Buckeyes are ever able to forget. An electronic display in the football practice facility counts down the days, hours and minutes left before kickoff of the next game against Michigan. But the feelings are rawer this time, the No. 2 Buckeyes edgier in the buildup to Saturday’s game because of how things went down last year in Ann Arbor. “Every single day we think about it,” defensive end Zach Harrison said of that humiliating 42-27 loss to Michigan, an opponent that generations of Ohio State players and fans have been trained to hate with a passion.
FOX Sports
What's at stake in Michigan vs. Ohio State: The future of the Big Ten
It’s that greatly anticipated time of the season: No. 2 Ohio State hosting No. 3 Michigan on Saturday in The Game (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), a contest that has the potential to alter the balance of power in the Big Ten. Both teams enter with 11-0 records, and there are berths in the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff on the line.
Ohio State, Michigan get chance to add more lore to rivalry
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The highly anticipated matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan with much at stake is almost here. The Buckeyes and Wolverines will play for the Big Ten East title and a spot in the conference championship game, where one of them will be big favorites and a win away from reaching the College Football Playoff. If The Game goes as expected on Saturday in the Horseshoe, it will join a long list of memorable moments in a series that dates to 1897. Here’s a look back in chronological order at some of the top games in one of the greatest rivalries in sports over the last 50-plus years, according to AP Sports Writer Larry Lage.
Greg McElroy high on Michigan football entering Ohio State game
The former Alabama-turned-ESPN analyst has already been high on Michigan football, making it his No. 1 in terms of his power rankings in midseason. However, Greg McElroy just went the extra step when it came to his keys and prediction for the Wolverines vs. Ohio State on Saturday. Appearing on...
