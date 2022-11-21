Read full article on original website
Kenton School Board Hears About Lifewise Academy; Approves a Lengthy List of Personnel Items
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education conducted the November meeting Monday evening. One of the speakers was Pastor Dave Dooley, who spoke in favor of the Lifewise Academy operating a program as part of the Kenton City Schools, “I’ve heard that many schools with Lifewise programs have seen improvement especially in the areas of character development, and I believe that will pair well with the already existing emphasis that I have seen in all of our buildings that seek to inspire character development in within our students and I’m so thankful for that.”
New administration building plans are moving forward
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Commissioners moving forward on the plans for a new administration building. They are advertising to receive qualifications for design professional services for the building that will house non-judicial county offices. The property is currently owned by the Allen County Port Authority. ARPA funds will be used to fund the projects and the design professional will take all the county's needs for the space into account to see what is needed for the project.
Two Hardin County Residents Arrested on Warrants from Union County
An Ada woman and a Kenton man were arrested this week on warrants in Union County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Daily Media Release, a deputy met with a Hardin County deputy to take custody of 33 year old Christin J. Mowery on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
Judges identify potential cause of poor jury response in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Common Pleas Court judges may have found that some of their issues are coming from how they're looking for enough potential jurors to show up for jury duty. Judges Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser held a press conference today to talk about their findings.
Hardin County Ag Hall Of Fame Honorees
The Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 honorees to be inducted at the nineteenth annual Agriculture Hall of Fame recognition banquet. The 2022 inductees include: Gerald E. Althauser, J. Roger Crates, William Griffith, Dr. William Martin Miller, and Thomas E. Wilcox, Sr. The banquet will be held on Tuesday, December 6th, beginning at 6:30 pm at St. John’s Evangelical Church on East Carrol Street in Kenton. The public is invited to honor these inductees and their families, and to recognize their many accomplishments. The purpose of the county Agriculture Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding agricultural contributions by Hardin County people and to honor those who have brought distinction to themselves and the agricultural industry.
MLJ Library Announces Closing for Thanksgiving Holiday
The Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library will be closing at five this (Wednesday) evening. They will be closed Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The library will reopen on Monday November 28, 2022.
KMS 8th Graders Hear from Community Members
Kenton Middle School 8th Grade students recently had an opportunity to hear a number of community members speak about a variety of careers. The speakers shared what they liked about their profession, what it entailed, and what training was needed to move into that field. The students heard from:. Theron...
Delphos is hiring a contractor to move Gressel Drive for Lakeview Farm expansion
Delphos, OH (WLIO) - Delphos City Council is looking at hiring a contractor to move a street, so a multi-million dollar expansion project can get started. Council had their first reading to hire All Purpose Contracting to relocate Gressel Drive to the east so Lakeview Farms can build their expansion where it currently sits. Delphos had 10 bidders for the project, and All Purpose won the project with a bid of nearly $1.3 million. Lakeview Farms is investing around $27 million dollars to expand their commercial food processing plant and add warehouse space. Which would increase their Delphos plant by about 180-thousand square feet. Thanks to grants, the city has the money needed to relocate Gressel drive and start the expansion.
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
Proposed $26M sports center to result in major economic impact for Dayton region
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A new sports and events center may be coming to the Miami Valley. The facility aims to attract regional sports tournaments and other events to the city’s core. The proposed $26 million facility is expected to result in doubled economic impact for the...
CWD Testing Continues in Surveillance Area
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed that three white-tailed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) following the collection of 637 samples in the fall of 2022. During the 2022 deer hunting season, testing has been performed in the disease surveillance area of Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties on hunter-harvested and road-killed deer, as well as through targeted sampling.
Lima attorney challenges validity of juror pool
LIMA — Lima attorney Kenneth Rexford has filed a motion in Allen County Common Pleas Court challenging the validity of the current pool of potential jurors available to hear criminal cases. The motion was filed Friday in the case of John Holland, 35, of Lima, who was indicted in...
Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm
Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
Marion Technical College Inducts Four into Alumni Hall of Fame
(Marion) In an inspiring ceremony, Marion Technical College recognized four outstanding alumni for making a difference in their fields and their communities. They included a teacher dedicated to helping students find a career path, a financial wiz dedicated to saving taxpayers money, an entrepreneur with his own business and a local public servant with decades of volunteer work.
ODOT Announces Road Construction Projects
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced Road Construction in our region. In Hardin County State Route 67 in the city of Kenton, between Wayne St. and Barron Street, will close on Monday, Nov. 21, for 180 days for storm sewer replacement. In Allen County State Route 117 in the...
JD S660 combine, heads, JD tractors, and misc.
AUCTION LOCATION: 17656 State Road, VAN WERT, OH 45891 ~ “WATCH FOR AUCTION SIGNS”. App. 8 Miles SE of Delphos – App 5 Miles West of Lima on SR 81, then app ¼ Mile North of SR 81 on McBride Rd. “LIVE INTERNET BIDDING” (Live bidding starts...
Springfield man honored by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group for community service
Martin, the owner of The Ability Builders, LLC, was looking to hire more employees in July so that they could expand their impact on the community.
Potato Supply Remains Tight; Sun-Glo of Idaho's Jill Cox and Michael Family Farms' Kathy Sponheim Comment
SUGAR CITY, ID & URBANA, OH - It is no secret that dishes around this point of the year are potato-centric, yet as supply continues to work its way back to median levels it is also a reminder how imperative communications between buyers and suppliers are. One of the biggest...
