Delphos, OH (WLIO) - Delphos City Council is looking at hiring a contractor to move a street, so a multi-million dollar expansion project can get started. Council had their first reading to hire All Purpose Contracting to relocate Gressel Drive to the east so Lakeview Farms can build their expansion where it currently sits. Delphos had 10 bidders for the project, and All Purpose won the project with a bid of nearly $1.3 million. Lakeview Farms is investing around $27 million dollars to expand their commercial food processing plant and add warehouse space. Which would increase their Delphos plant by about 180-thousand square feet. Thanks to grants, the city has the money needed to relocate Gressel drive and start the expansion.

DELPHOS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO