Turn90 receives grant from Bank of America for workforce development
Turn 90, a nonprofit that helps men find employment after prison, has been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia and Charleston markets. As part of the program, Turn90 will receive a total of $100,000 in grant support and the chance to take part in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector, according to a news release.
Shop specializing in African culture opens new Columbia location
The House of Hathor, a store and cultural arts center centered around African and African-American culture, recently held the grand opening for its new location in Northside Plaza at 6319 N. Main St. in Columbia. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other community leaders joined owners Jimmy and Angela Wright in celebrating the event.
