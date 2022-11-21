Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wktn.com
KMS 8th Graders Hear from Community Members
Kenton Middle School 8th Grade students recently had an opportunity to hear a number of community members speak about a variety of careers. The speakers shared what they liked about their profession, what it entailed, and what training was needed to move into that field. The students heard from:. Theron...
wktn.com
Marion Technical College Inducts Four into Alumni Hall of Fame
(Marion) In an inspiring ceremony, Marion Technical College recognized four outstanding alumni for making a difference in their fields and their communities. They included a teacher dedicated to helping students find a career path, a financial wiz dedicated to saving taxpayers money, an entrepreneur with his own business and a local public servant with decades of volunteer work.
wktn.com
MLJ Library Announces Closing for Thanksgiving Holiday
The Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library will be closing at five this (Wednesday) evening. They will be closed Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The library will reopen on Monday November 28, 2022.
wktn.com
ONU Band Travels to California for Thanksgiving
The Ohio Northern University Marching Band is doing just that….. marching over the Thanksgiving Break. The Polar Bear band is traveling to perform at various places in California. Their first day performing was at the Santa Monica Pier.
wktn.com
Findlay OSHP Post Announces Dispatcher of The Year
Findlay – Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Ashlee Tyree has been selected as the 2022 Dispatcher of the Year at the Findlay Dispatch Center. Dispatcher Tyree has also been selected as the 2022 Dispatcher of the year for the Findlay District. Tyree, 37, was honored in recognition of outstanding...
wktn.com
Lions Release Minutes of Recent Meeting
The Kenton Lions club held a regular meeting on Wednesday November 16, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:28 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 23 members and 1 guest present. President Lion Bill Keller led with the pledge and a prayer. The...
wktn.com
Kenton School Board Hears About Lifewise Academy; Approves a Lengthy List of Personnel Items
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education conducted the November meeting Monday evening. One of the speakers was Pastor Dave Dooley, who spoke in favor of the Lifewise Academy operating a program as part of the Kenton City Schools, “I’ve heard that many schools with Lifewise programs have seen improvement especially in the areas of character development, and I believe that will pair well with the already existing emphasis that I have seen in all of our buildings that seek to inspire character development in within our students and I’m so thankful for that.”
wktn.com
Obituary for Jimmie Lee “Jim” Morehart
Jimmie Lee “Jim” Morehart, 89 of Jenera passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his residence. Jim was born in Mt. Blanchard, Ohio on June 2, 1933 to the late Ralph R. and Goldie Mae (Lewis) Morehart. On April 4, 1952, he married his High School sweetheart, Jean Brown and she survives. Mr. Morehart is also survived by his son, James Morehart of Van Buren and three daughters; Andrea (Dean) McCullough of Mt. Victory, Peggy Jo (John) Meents of Jenera, Lori A. (Kent) McMillen of Dublin. Jim is also survived by his “daughter of the heart” Xinia Montano Alvarez of San Jose, Costa Rica, grandchildren; Carrie (Kenneth) Berlin, Craig (Kathryn) McMillen, Jay (Cassandra) Meents, Maelyda (Pete) Fagan, Emily (Adam) Greer, Charles (Samantha) McCullough, Michael McCullough, Alishia (Levi) Beagle, Paden (Chelsi) Morehart, Matthew (Leah) Morehart, great-grandchildren; Beckett and Tatum Berlin, Camryn McMillen, Grace Anne, Anna Belle and Lydia Meents, Myron Greer, Claire, Brooklyn, Addie Lou and Graham McCullough, Owen and Lane Beagle, June and Callen Morehart and Benjamin Morehart. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Morehart, and granddaughter, Sarah McCullough. He was a 1951 graduate of Mt. Blanchard High School where he played 4 years on the varsity football team. Jim was a farmer, raising Hampshire hogs with his wife, Jean. He also worked as a pressman at The Courier. Jim was very active in the Hampshire Hog Breeders and exhibited hogs at the state fair from 1957 until 1983, and had a grand champion Hampshire boar in 1962. He also conducted an annual production sale. Jim also sold Garst Seed Products and was a charter member of the Hancock County Pork Producers where he was very active. Jim and Jean worked with state pork producers to implement a “certified meat sire” program to produce a higher percentage of lean pork. He also judged swine shows for 15 years in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Jim served on the Hancock County Fair Board, Arlington Local School Board from 1974-1981, the Ohio Hampshire Association and served on the Jenera Elevator Board and as a 4-H Advisor. He was also a member of the Arlington United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher. Jim received the Pork Industry Excellence Award in 2003 and was inducted into the Hancock County Ag Hall of Fame in 2012. He enjoyed his grandchildren’s athletic events and also Ohio University basketball games with Gerald Inbody, Lee Anderson and Dean Biery and Detroit Tiger Baseball. Jim also enjoyed coon hunting, dance lessons and Promise Keepers. Visitation for Jim will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Arlington United Methodist Church. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jim to the Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Good Works, PO Box 4, Athens, OH 45701. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.
wktn.com
Two Hardin County Residents Arrested on Warrants from Union County
An Ada woman and a Kenton man were arrested this week on warrants in Union County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Daily Media Release, a deputy met with a Hardin County deputy to take custody of 33 year old Christin J. Mowery on an outstanding arrest warrant.
wktn.com
Kenton Varsity Lady Wildcats Defeat Ben Logan and move to 2-0.
The Kenton Lady Wildcats improved to 2-0 on the young season by defeating Benjamin Logan 58-42 in girls basketball action Monday. Olivia Nolting had 17 points to lead Kenton while Ali Harpel scored 13 points and Tatum Miller finished with 13 points & 8 rebounds. Mia Stahler scored 11 points...
wktn.com
Minor Injuries Reported from School Bus Accident in Marion County
A crash involving a school bus in Marion County Monday afternoon resulted in minor injuries. According to that release from the Marion Post, 66 year old Pamela Graham was operating the River Valley school bus east on State Route 95 when she failed to stop in time and struck the rear of a vehicle being driven by 33 year old Kerri Dailey, who was in the process of turning into a private drive.
wktn.com
ODOT Announces Road Construction Projects
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced Road Construction in our region. In Hardin County State Route 67 in the city of Kenton, between Wayne St. and Barron Street, will close on Monday, Nov. 21, for 180 days for storm sewer replacement. In Allen County State Route 117 in the...
Comments / 0