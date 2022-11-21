UCPD responded to reports of an aggravated assault at People’s Park at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a UC Berkeley WarnMe alert. A victim was struck in the head with a golf club on the south side of what the alert described as the “People’s Park Housing Construction site.” The victim’s injuries were treated by the fire department on scene and the victim was not taken to the hospital, the alert added.

