ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Californian

Local, state entities weigh in on UC academic worker strike

To cross or not to cross? This is the question many students face as they approach the picket lines of the ongoing UC academic worker strike; however, they aren’t the only ones. The morning of Nov. 16, striking UAW UC academic workers shut down a construction site on campus...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Berkeley City Council votes to adopt fair workweek ordinance

The Berkeley City Council voted to approve the addition of the Fair Workweek Employment Standards ordinance to the Berkeley Municipal Code on Monday. The ordinance would mandate covered employers to provide workers with advance notice of work schedules and required working hours. It would also provide workers with flexibility in the face of late schedule changes, including requiring covered employers to provide predictability pay when they cancel a worker’s scheduled hours with less than 14 days’ notice.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Aggravated assault via golf club reported at People’s Park

UCPD responded to reports of an aggravated assault at People’s Park at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a UC Berkeley WarnMe alert. A victim was struck in the head with a golf club on the south side of what the alert described as the “People’s Park Housing Construction site.” The victim’s injuries were treated by the fire department on scene and the victim was not taken to the hospital, the alert added.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy